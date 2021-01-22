Liam Neeson has played a number of iconic roles over a career spanning several decades. The actor has come to define a certain kind of rugged yet polished masculinity. In an interview with CinemaBlend, Neeson revealed that there is one character from his filmography that he wants to take forward with a fresh movie, and there is an element of fate tangled up in his choice to hopefully return in Clash of the Titans 3 sometime in the future.

"Zeus, I think. The god Zeus. There's just something about being the god of gods, do you know what I mean? I get such a kick out of doing that. In having a bald eagle, a huge bald eagle sitting on my throne, and it's funny. Where I am at the minute, I'm 90 miles north of Manhattan, there's a bald eagle outside in the field eating the carcass of a deer."

Liam Neeson played Zeus in the epic action-adventure The Clash of the Titans and its follow up Wrath of the Titans. Neither of the films was particularly acclaimed or successful at the box office, so the odds of a spinoff movie starring Zeus seem unlikely. But for what it's worth, Neeson has made his feelings clear, and to be honest, a two-hour film starring the actor as Zeus raining thunderbolts on his enemies with an eagle sitting on his shoulder sounds like the greatest thing ever made.

Interestingly, fans of the DCEU have already started campaigning to have Neeson as Zeus become a part of the franchise. The character of Wonder Woman is the daughter of Zeus, who has yet to make an appearance in the series. Fans would love to see Neeson play the role of Zeus, and in a previous interview, the actor had been quite enthusiastic about the idea.

"I'm very flattered. I wasn't aware that the ancient Greek gods appeared in Wonder Woman. I have to say, much to my chagrin, I haven't seen kind of the Wonder Woman movies. [But if I get to play Gal Gadot's father] I'll call my agent!"

Only time will tell whether we will get to see Neeson as Zeus, but there is another iconic character that might be on the cards for the actor once again. The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is moving ahead at Disney+, and there are plenty of rumors that Neeson will be reprising his role as Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn. On his part, the actor appeared cautious of the prospect of making a return to Star Wars when asked about it last year.

"I've done the voice for Qui-Gon Jinn in a couple of the animated versions of it. I can't remember the names of them. Myself and Sam Jackson did our Jedi knights for those. I think I did two of them. But on film, I haven't been approached, no. I haven't really been following them, to be honest. I don't know if they've come to an end. I heard they did a film of Harrison [Ford]'s character, Han Solo, and that there was a bit of trouble with that."

