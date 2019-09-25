A brand new trailer for Class Action Park is here. This documentary is set to explore the legacy of Action Park, a very real amusement park that used to exist that has something of a legendary story. Not only because the park was wild and far less structured than something like Disneyland, but because many people were seriously injured, and some even died. While it sounds made up, this place was very real.

The trailer showcases many of the seemingly fun, yet also truly dangerous attractions at this once popular water park. Through newspaper clippings, interviews and old footage, we get a glimpse at rides that look like they were assembled by teenagers, without the usual safety precautions that one would expect from an operational theme park in today's world. As one person puts it, the possibility of injury, or even death, added to the allure of Action Park. Taking to Twitter, going by the name NavHazard88, this person, responding to the trailer link, claims to have worked there and shed some light on the craziness.

"I went as a kid and survived never knew why my parents were so freaked out. I started working there when it turned to mountain creek. I ended up as a 17 year old breaking a guys arm on the ski lift because I probably shouldn't have been doing that at 18. But loved working there!"

Action Park experienced its heyday during the 80s and 90s. It was located in New Jersey and had a reputation for being run mostly by drunken teenagers. The park initially opened in 1978 with the slogan, "Where you're the center of the action." Following a long string of injuries, lawsuits and financial problems, the park closed its doors in 1996. It's since lived on in infamy, given its unique reputation.

Class Action Park is the first-ever feature-length documentary to fully explore the legend, legacy, and truth behind a place that long ago entered the realm of myth. Doing away with simple nostalgia, the documentary utilizes investigative journalism, newly discovered and never-before-seen documents and recordings, original animations, and interviews with the people who lived through the chaos to reveal the shocking true story for the first time. The movie is directed by Chris Charles Scott and Seth Porges.

This isn't the first time in the last few years that the park has been documented. Johnny Knoxville starred in a live-action, sanitized take on the park last year titled Action Point. The movie didn't document any of the deaths, but did showcase many of the crazy rides and wild times that were had. Critics largely rejected the movie and it was a huge flop at the box office. Class Action Park won't be painting the theme park in such a favorable light, that much is certain. No release date has been set just yet, but those looking to keep up to date can head on over to ClassActionPark.com. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.

