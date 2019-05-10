Cleanin' Up the Town is coming to Cannes. The documentary on the 1984 classic boasts 46 interviews with the cast and crew responsible for making the comedy come to life on the big screen. London-based Kew Media Distribution has announced six titles for Cannes and the long awaited Ghostbusters documentary is on the list. The project was started over eight years ago by brother and sister team Anthony and Claire Bueno, who have sought to make the definitive documentary on Ghostbusters. It's been an uphill battle, but it looks like all of their hard work has paid off.

Original Ghostbusters stars Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Ivan Reitman, are just some of the familiar faces featured in Cleanin' Up The Town. They tell the story behind the franchise while also getting into the possible reasons it's adored by so many while showing off the behind-the-scenes magic too. Viewers will get a sneak peek into how the movies were made from the people who were there and made it all happen. Sadly, it doesn't look like they were able to secure new interviews with star Bill Murray.

Cleanin' Up The Town features a ton of never-before-seen archival footage from the making of Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II. In addition to the new interviews mentioned above, the doc also has interviews with producers Joe Medjuck and Michael C. Gross, visual effects crew Richard Edlund, John Bruno, Dennis Muren, Steve Johnson, Randall William Cook, Howie Weed, and Ned Gorman. Musician Ray Parker Jr., Randy Edelman, and editor Sheldon Kahn are also in the movie, giving a well-rounded story that tries to fill in all of the gaps.

Cleanin' Up The Town was originally supposed to come out in 2016, but the team were not able to make their goal to deliver the movie to fans. However, it looks like the exhaustive project is finally going to get released after its Cannes debut. The timing couldn't be more perfect as the franchise is about to get a new installment with Jason Reitman's upcoming Ghostbusters 3, which is supposed to go into production this summer and be a continuation of the stories told in Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters 2 with a young new cast.

Now that Cleanin' Up The Town is coming to Cannes, Ghostbusters fans from all over the world will finally be able to see the labor of love from Anthony and Claire Bueno. It's been over eight years since they initially set out to make the movie, so it must feel nice to finally get it prepared for public consumption. As for Jason Reitman's new installment, he promises it will take the franchise back to its roots and says fans are going to be into the new story he has crafted. There is still no word if the surviving members of the original cast will be in the movie at this time. Screen Daily was the first to report the Cleanin' Up The Town: Remembering Ghostbusters news. You can check out the trailer below.