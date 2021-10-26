1091 Pictures has Just released the new trailer for the Kevin Smith documentary aptly titled, Clerk. Take a walk down Smith's memory lane from his humble beginnings to his multi-tasking career, spanning film, television, his podcasts, his comic book store and his new coffee table book 'Kevin Smith's Secret Stash: The Definitive Visual History (Classic Movies, Film History, Cinema Books).'

The official synopsis reads, "An extensive all access documentary examining the life and career of indie filmmaking icon Kevin Smith. Featuring never before seen interviews with friends, family, filmmaking peers, and icons of the film, comedy and comic worlds."

Interviews include Stan Lee, Justin Long, Penn Jillette, Scott Mosier and Jason Mewes, and of course, Smith telling his tale of the ups and down of his life and career. Director Malcolm Ingram, met Kevin Smith (Chasing Amy, Dogma, Clerks, Mallrats﻿) while on assignment for Film Threat magazine, who soon became his mentor. Smith financed Ingram's first feature film, Drawing Flies, starring rising talent Jason Lee. Shot in the summer of 1995. The found success on the festival circuit and was released on DVD. Ingram's next feature, Tail Lights Fade featured a high profile, talented cast including Denise Richards, Jake Busey, Elizabeth Berkeley and Margot Kidder. The film, a delirious action-comedy-drama, was released by Trimark/Lions Gate in 1999.

Long time friend, Justin Long, is showcased in the Smith film Tusk, which, if you are running short on nightmare material, will fill your tank right to the brim. It tells the tale of podcaster Wallace (Long) who travels to Canada to interview someone. He winds up meeting a strange man named Howard Howe (Michael Parks) who has many stories to tell about his past life during his interview. Wallace wakes up the next day finding out Howe isn't the person he thought he was. If you've experienced it, you know, that's the most I can say without revealing the horror. If you haven't been exposed, slide on into the pool, and check it out.

And, of course, you can't talk Kevin Smith without thinking Stan Lee and his obsession with comic books. Comic book store, Jay and Silent Bob's Secret Stash, is located at 65 Broad Street in Red Bank, New Jersey. It is also the setting for the reality television show Comic Book Men, and where the podcasts 'Tell 'Em Steve-Dave!' and 'I Sell Comic s' are recorded, as well as select episodes of 'SModcast' and 'Highlands: A Peephole History.'

If you are unfamiliar with Scott Mosier and Jason Mewes, this just might be the ideal film to set you up for your Clerks trilogy marathon. Cath the first two installments of the trilogy, and you'll be primed for Clerks 3 hitting theaters in 2022. While you're at it, you should checkout Mallrats to prepare you for Twilight of the Mallrats, a sequel that rumors the original cast will be resprising their roles, including Jason Lee, Shannon Doherty, Renée Humphrey, Jason Mewes and, as always, Kevin Smith as their signature Jay and Silent Bob duo. Clerk. ﻿will be direct-to-VOD starting on November 23 2021.