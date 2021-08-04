Kevin Smith is in a bit of a pickle trying to contact the San Jose Sharks for the next installment of his Clerks franchise. He reached out on Twitter today to get the ball rolling, asking, "Dear @SanJoseSharks: We would like to recreate this scene with @JayMewes from CLERKS in our new movie we're shooting called CLERKS III. We haven't been able to get a permission response, even with the aid of the @NJDevils. Can you help us? Please contact @JordanMonsanto. Thanks!" Clerks III is now being shot on location in Kevin Smith's home state of New Jersey.

In Clerks III, after a massive heart attack, Randal recruits Dante, Elias, Jay and Silent Bob to make a movie honoring his life at the convenience store that started it all. All of the major cast will reprise their roles, including Jeff Anderson as Randal, Brian O'Halloran as Dante, Jay Mewes as Jay, Smith as Silent Bob, and Rosario Dawson as Becky. Smith, of course, has written the screenplay and will direct.

"There's a saying from the Tao that goes something like 'To be great is to go on. To go on is to go far. To go far is to return.' Thanks to Lionsgate, we get to return to where it all started with almost the whole cast that started it all! And for the first time since the first time we ever made a movie in 1993, we're shooting the entire flick on location in New Jersey, as an ode to both the enduring allure of cinema and the resourcefulness and lunacy of its storytellers. Years ago, Dante and Randal made me a filmmaker - so now it's time I return the favor."

The heart attack plot is a personal one for Kevin Smith, who suffered a massive heart attack on February 25, 2018, after performing on stage at a show in Glendale, California. He took to Instagram in January sharing the title page of his film and saying.

"I started writing CLERKS III on December 28th and just finished the 101 page first draft last night! But the writing doesn't begin when you start tapping the keys: I've been stirring this stew in my brain pan for awhile now. So when I sat down to put years of daydreaming into actual words, the typing part of the writing process was pretty brisk. Fake New Jersey (or what I've long called the View Askewniverse) has been so much more preferable to visit than the real world lately - but I've told the tale I wanted to tell, so it's time to step back, hand the script off to a trusted few, and then tinker further based on the feedback."

"For those keeping score anymore, this is actually Clerks III v.2. I had written a different version of Clerks III about 6 years back - one which I'm now very happy we never made (although I used the opening scene for @jayandsilentbob Reboot). This is a much more personal story than the previous incarnation, drawing directly on the heart attack that nearly killed me (3 years ago next month). It was oddly triggering writing those scenes, as it was the first time in awhile I contemplated how close I came to shuffling lose this mortal coil. But far more than make me mindful of my own mortality, this script to Clerks III makes me laugh out loud."

"Dante, Randal, Elias, Becky, Jay and Silent Bob are all back, and the premise of the flick allows anyone who was in Clerks or Clerks II to return in some capacity. After a bummer of a 2020, this is how I want to spend some of 2021: at @quickstopgroceries in New Jersey where it all began, with friends and family. And when we finally roll cameras on Clerks III, I will know beyond the shadow of a doubt that I *am* supposed to be there that day! #KevinSmith #clerks3 #clerks #clerks2"

So, if you're listening, San Jose Sharks, Kevin Smith is waiting. They started shooting Monday (Kevin's birthday) at the Quick Stop in New Jersey, so maybe hook it up for a birthday gift. No release date has been set yet, but it's happening!