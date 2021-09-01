That's a wrap on Clerks III. Over the past month, Kevin Smith gathered the old gang from Clerks to shoot the third installment of the trilogy, culminating with a final shoot on Aug. 31. Revealing that the sequel has officially wrapped filming, Smith posted a final photo from the set providing another sneak peek at the returns of Dante, Randal, and Jay & Silent Bob. It's going to be hard for any fan of the original movie not to get excited once seeing the image.

Kevin Smith has previously released images of Dante (Brian O'Halloran) and Randal (Jeff Anderson) in their new Quick Stop uniforms. The new photo brings another look at the pair behind the counter joined by Jay Mewes and Smith as Jay and Silent Bob. Fans will also notice plenty of Easter eggs in that one photo referencing the original, including the return of Chewlie's brand gum. Along with the image, Smith also released a statement detailing his thoughts on the shoot, and you can read it below.

"We wrapped Clerks III just before midnight last night. What had once been a whimsical wish is now rooted in reality - and Dante, Randal, Becky, Elias, and @jayandsilentbob all have new s**t to say for the first time in over a decade! In what's about as personal a movie as I've made, we watch our heroes grapple with their own mortality by embracing art. Art changed *my* life - so it's only fair art enhances the lives of my favorite fictional characters as well. Our little ode to the healing power of creation in the face of destruction tastes like a Pork Roll- flavored #cinemaparadiso - all because our cast and crew crafted as fine a motion picture as I've ever been involved with!"

"Not only did I get to make a movie this summer, I also got to waltz down memory lane behind the counter at @quickstopgroceries! For the first time in nearly 30 years, I was in and out of the refurbished RST Video store and my beloved bodega, both restored to their 90's greatness! @jordanmonsanto and @destrofilms made my dreams come true again, as they and the cast and crew set a table at which I feasted. They dreamed my dream for me, so now my dream is real."

"@briancohalloran, #jeffanderson, @rosariodawson, #trevorfehrman, @austinzajur, @jenschwalbach, @marilynghigliotti - they all did some career-best work in this flick! @jaymewes, too, takes Jay back to his geek chorus roots, and has some of my favorite moments in any of our movies! @learan shot for us a beautiful motion picture and blew his work on Chasing Amy and The Flying Car out of the water, while our vigilant Covid Cops managed to keep any infections off our set! These fine folks and all the others on the film actually *made* Clerks III; I just kinda watched, giggled a ton, and counted my blessings while they did it.

"Fred "The Fog" Shero wrote a message on the blackboard in the @philadelphiaflyers locker room the year they won the Stanley Cup: "Win Together Today and We Walk Together Forever." It's a beautiful collection of words that I've always adored: a promise of camaraderie wrapped in immortality. By any measure, through the act of creating Clerks III, we have won - so our walk together forever starts today!"

Smith wrote and directed Clerks III. The sequel stars Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Marilyn Ghigliotti, Trevor Fehrman, Rosario Dawson, Jay Mewes, and Smith. In the movie, Randal decides to make a movie with Dante about their lives at the Quick Stop convenience store, echoing the way Smith had done the same in the early 1990s with the original Clerks.

Lionsgate hasn't set a release date for Clerks III. The good news is that Smith has gotten a head start on the cut, as the director says he's already cut an hour of the movie together. Let's hope some sneak peek footage is coming soon. This news comes to us from Kevin Smith.