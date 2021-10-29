It is not uncommon for a movie to follow up principal photography with a series of reshoots, which usually capture shots that were missed or not exactly as intended when it comes to putting the final film together. While this is mostly seen in big budget action movies, or films that go through a number of story changes during filming, it appears that even a movie as seemingly simple as Kevin Smith's Clerks III can't avoid some additional filming. During his latest edition of the Fatman Beyond Live Podcast, Smith revealed that while he is well on the way to having the third movie in the Clerks franchise complete, there will be some reshoots taking place in December.

"More or less I'm done cutting it," Kevin Smith confirmed. "December 7th we're going to do in Glendale a day of pickups. There's a sequence in the movie where in Clerks III the premise is the boys make what is essentially Clerks. So before they do that they have auditions and back East we shot a few people for the auditions but we always had the intention of picking up most of the folks we know back here. So the backdrop is real simple, it's just like a black curtain, you set it up that way so that it's like 'When we get back home we can just set it up in a place and spend a day running people through.' All you need is, because it's rapid fire, everybody does a line.....Everybody does a line from the script. You can get it done in honestly like a two, three hour window usually. It's a fun sequence. So we're not technically done with the cut, however I'm showing it tomorrow to the good folks at Lionsgate, to the rest of the people that didn't see it (before)."

While there has previously been no specific release date for Clerks III, Smith was at least able to offer a more specific timeline of when the movie will be released, saying, "There's conversation about 'When's the movie coming out?' and it's definitely 2022. Question right now is 'Is it mid-2022 or later 2022?' So that's where we are with the picture right now, also going through music, trying to secure songs."

It is 15 years since Clerks II, and as well as taking his own health issues as inspiration for the final reunion of the characters he first brought to screens back in 1994, Smith has been happy to share the entire production with his fans on social media, adding almost daily behind the scenes photos, videos and details on how the shoot was going. He recently gave an update on the editing of the movie, noting that even with a number of cuts the film is still the longest of the three Clerks films.

"I wanted to go as slow as I possibly could because once I edit it, that's it. I've been dreaming about this f*cker seven years, man, and once it's edited, it's like, 'Well, there it is,'" Smith said. "So you're caught between your head and your heart. Your head is like, 'Finish this f*cker.' But your heart is like, 'No! You just want it to go on forever and ever.' So finally, I ran out of footage to cut. I'm open to bringing it down further, but I think it's pretty f*cking tight now."

Clerks III will see Smith reunited on screen with fellow stars of the Clerks franchise such as Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Rosario Dawson, Trevor Fehrman, Marilyn Ghigliotti, and Jason Mewes as Jay to Smith's Silent Bob. As we now know, we can expect to see the movie sometime later in 2022 and watch for Smith's updates on his reshoots via his Instagram account.