The live-action adaptation of Clifford the Big Red Dog is back on the release calendar. Back in July, Paramount pulled the movie from its planned premiere date in September due to increasing concerns over the delta variant. It has since been unclear when the movie would go back on the board, though Clifford screened for audiences at CinemaCon. It has now been announced that the movie will have a day-and-date release in theaters and on Paramount+ on Nov. 10.

Walt Becker directs Clifford the Big Red Dog using a screenplay by Jay Scherick, David Ronn, and Blaise Hemingway. Based on the book series by Norman Bridwell, the movie is a direct adaptation, in that it follows a big red dog named Clifford and his human pal, but there are some differences. David Alan Grief voices Clifford with the cast also including Darby Camp, Jack Whitehall, Izaac Wang, John Cleese, Russell Wong, Paul Rodriguez, Tony Hale, Russell Peters, Rosie Perez, and Kenan Thompson.

As revealed in the Clifford the Big Red Dog trailer, here's the story: "As middle schooler Emily Elizabeth struggles to fit in at home and at school, she discovers a small red puppy who is destined to become her best friend from a magical animal rescuer. When Clifford becomes a gigantic red dog in her New York City apartment and attracts the attention of a genetics company who wish to supersize animals, Emily and her clueless Uncle Casey have to fight the forces of greed as they go on the run across New York City and take a bite out of the Big Apple. Along the way, Clifford affects the lives of everyone around him and teaches Emily and her uncle the true meaning of acceptance and unconditional love. Based on the beloved Scholastic character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big."

There have been other iterations of Clifford the Big Red Dog in the past. It was previously adapted as a popular cartoon series, culminating with the animated movie Clifford's Really Big Movie in 2004. This will be the first time presenting a photorealistic version of Clifford in a live-action setting, however. Even if it took longer than expected for fans to see it, leading to its day-and-date release on Paramount Plus.

"Because this was a live-action movie with a CG character, the thought of making him look cartoony felt like we would be doing a disservice to the actual storytelling in a live-action format," director Walt Becker said of the movie's visual style. "So, very early on, [producer] Jordan [Kerner] and I both agreed that the way to do it is to create a dog that looked real and that was magical and grew 10 feet tall, and still felt like a real dog, but he also had to be red. Everybody has seen the big red dog in 2D hand-drawn animation on the page. We were really opening up an entirely new universe and having to educate people about a big, red, photoreal 10-foot tall do."

Clifford the Big Red Dog will premiere in theaters on Nov. 10, 2021. That same day, it will also be made available for streaming on Paramount+. This follows a similar release strategy for PAW Patrol: The Movie, which featured the voice of Kim Kardashian and recently had its own day-and-date release. Despite continued safety concerns at theaters and making the movie available to stream at home, PAW Patrol did pretty well, and that's the hope at Paramount for Clifford as well. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.