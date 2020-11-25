Our first official look at the live-action/CGI-animated movie version of Clifford the Big Red Dog has arrived. On the official Twitter account for the upcoming movie, a sneak peek video reveals the giant, red-furred dog as he compares to other normal-sized canines. "This holiday season, we're thankful for the pets who've love got us through the year, but next year, get ready to love even bigger," a narrator says, encouraging fans to share pictures of their pets using the hashtag #LoveBig.

It’s here: your very first look at Clifford The Big Red Dog! #CliffordMovie hits theatres next year, but today we’re celebrating the pets who inspire us to #LoveBig. 🐾 ❤️ Share a pic of your favorite pet to help us spread the love! pic.twitter.com/CGRn8M8QYL — Clifford Movie (@CliffordMovie) November 25, 2020

The Clifford the Big Red Dog movie adaptation is based on the Scholastic children's book series of the same name. Walt Becker directs using a screenplay by Jay Scherick, David Ronn, Annie Mumol, and Stan Chervin. It features a more realistic version of the titular puppy, using CGI animation to insert Clifford into the real world. Last year, an early still from the movie was leaked online, but this new video serves as the official reveal from Scholastic and the studio, Paramount Pictures.

Per the logline, Clifford the Big Red Dog will star Darby Camp (The Christmas Chronicles 1 &) as Emily Elizabeth. As Emily "struggles to fit in at home and at school, she discovers a small red puppy who is destined to become her best friend. When Clifford becomes a gigantic dog and attracts the attention of a genetics company, Emily and her Uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) have to fight the forces of greed as they go on the run across New York City. Along the way, Clifford affects the lives of everyone around him and teaches Emily and her uncle the true meaning of acceptance and unconditional love."

Along with Camp and Whitehall, the movie also features the voice talents of Izaac Wang, John Cleese, Paul Rodriguez, David Alan Grier, Rosie Perez, Sienna Guillory, Jessica Keenan Wynn, and Kenan Thompson.

Written by Norman Bridwell, Clifford the Big Red Dog was first published by Scholastic in 1963. It follows the adventures of a giant, red dog and his 8-year-old owner, Emily Elizabeth. The books would go on to spawn several animated series adaptations, including a popular cartoon series in the early 2000s and a prequel series called Clifford's Puppy Days. A new animated show based on the children's book series debuted on Amazon Prime Video and PBS Kids just last year.

Although this will be Clifford's debut in a live-action world, it won't be the first time the famous red dog has been seen on the big screen. In 2004, the animated movie Clifford's Really Big Movie, based on the cartoon series adaptation, was released in theaters. The late John Ritter voices Clifford as part of an ensemble voice cast that also includes Wayne Brady, Grey DeLisle, John Goodman, Jenna Elfman, Judge Reinhold, Wilmer Valderrama, and Kel Mitchell.

So as long as there are no additional delays, Clifford the Big Red Dog is scheduled to be released in theaters by Paramount Pictures on Nov. 5, 2021. The first look video was posted by Clifford the Big Red Dog on Twitter.