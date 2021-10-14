After years in development and delayed release dates, Clifford the Big Red Dog will finally premiere on Nov. 10. Ahead of the upcoming day-and-date release, which will bring Clifford to theaters and Paramount+ simultaneously, a new official poster and the final trailer have been unleashed. Some dogs have a way of growing on you, as you can see in that final trailer below.

The official synopsis reads: "When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big!"

Clifford the Big Red Dog is directed by Walt Becker. The screenplay comes from Jay Sherick & David Ronn and Blaise Hemingway based on a screen story by Justin Malen and Ellen Rapoport. Jordan Kerner, p.g.a. and lole Lucchese produced, with executive producers including Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer, Valerii An, Brian Bell, Caitlin Friedman, Deborah Forte, and Lisa Crnic. The movie is based on the Sholastic book series Clifford the Big Red Dog by Norman Bridwell.

The cast includes Jack Whitehall, Darby Camp, Tony Hale, Sienna Guillory, David Alan Grier, Russell Wong, and John Cleese. In the final trailer, we can also get a good look at Kenan Thompson as a veterinarian. Of his role in the movie, Thompson previously told The Knockturnal, "I'm playing the veterinarian that they go to... bring Clifford to because they're trying to figure out what's wrong with him and why is he so big and all of a sudden red. I don't know if he starts out a different color, but we definitely question the fact that he's big and red."

"I think it's a beloved series come to life so anytime [a new adaptation] happens it's always exciting," Thompson added. "I know we'll get everybody out there on the name itself and then it's on us I guess to deliver an awesome viewing experience, and hopefully, they get that across. I'm having fun with my scenes, so hopefully, it'll be two hours of that or an hour and twenty minutes or whatever the audience can stand."

The movie has a running time of an hour and thirty-six minutes. It is rated PG for impolite humor, thematic elements, and mild action. Previously, it was set to be released in September, though it was pulled from the release schedule while Paramount Pictures mulled over the best way to put out the adaptation. This resulted in its day-and-date release next month, giving people the option of watching the new movie on the big screen or at home. Clifford the Big Red Dog will be released in theaters and on Paramount+ on Nov. 10, 2021.