Clifford is at his biggest yet in the new official trailer for Clifford the Big Red Dog. Based on the children's book series of the same name, the new movie brings the gargantuan canine to a live-action world for the very first time. Ahead of the release of Clifford in theaters in September, Paramount Pictures has released a new poster along with the new official trailer, which you can watch below. A photo of the movie was previously leaked, but this is our first official look at the new Clifford.

The official synopsis reads: "When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big!"

Adventure has never been bigger! Clifford the Big Red Dog is coming to the BIG screen September 17. 🐾 #CliffordMoviepic.twitter.com/PH8jTX5qA2 — Clifford Movie (@CliffordMovie) June 29, 2021

Inspired by the original book series by Norman Bridwell, Clifford the Big Red Dog is directed by Walt Becker . Jay Scherick, David Ronn, and Blaise Hemingway wrote the script based on a story by Justin Malen and Ellen Rapoport. Along with Camp, Cleese, Guillory, and Whitehall, the movie stars David Alan Grier, Paul Rodriguez, Tony Hale, Russell Peters, and Rosie Perez. Kenan Thompson also appears as a veterinarian as seen in the trailer.

This is Clifford's first live-action movie, but it's not the first feature film to star the big red dog. He previously had sniffed his way into theaters with the animated movie Clifford's Really Big Movie in 2004, featuring the late John Ritter in his final theatrical role as the voice of Clifford. Its cast also included names like Wayne Brady, Kel Mitchell, Cree Summer, John Goodman, Jenna Elfman, Wilmer Valderrama, Kath Soucie, Jess Harnell, Grey DeLisle, and Judge Reinhold. Rober Ramirez directed and co-wrote the script with Deadpool co-writer Rhett Reese.

There are also several animated television programs to be released over the years based on the book series. Several members of the animated movie's voice cast also played the same roles on the original Clifford the Big Red Dog animated series that originally ran on PBS Kids from 2000-2003. The prequel series Clifford's Puppy Days would follow with a 39-episode run of its own. More recently, Clifford the Big Red Dog was given an updated animated reboot series by Amazon Prime Video in 2019.

Clifford the Big Red Dog is scheduled to be released in theaters by Paramount Pictures on Sept. 17, 2021. Meanwhile, a graphic novel tie-in, Clifford the Big Red Dog: The Movie Graphic Novel, will be published on Aug. 23, 2021, about a month before the movie's release. It is written by Georgia Ball with artwork by Chi Ngo. The new trailer for Clifford comes to us from Paramount Pictures on YouTube.