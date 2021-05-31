The one and only Clint Eastwood is celebrating his 91st birthday today, and fans everywhere are honoring the occasion. With a career spanning more than 60 years, from his iconic roles in classic Westerns to his Oscar-winning work as a director, Eastwood is widely considered to be among the all-time greats in movie history. On his 91st birthday, which happens to fall on Memorial Day this year, thousands of fans are honoring Eastwood and his work to let him know how much he is appreciated.

"Happy birthday today to Clint Eastwood 91," says one big fan on Twitter, including four photos from different periods of Eastwood's life. "One of the greatest actors of all time. All them fantastic films in, & brilliant director as well. The Good the Bad and the Ugly my favourite. With that fantastic music as well. Clint Eastwood American Legend."

#ClintEastwood Happy birthday today to Clint Eastwood 91. One of the greatest actors of all time. All them fantastic films in, & brilliant director as well. The Good the Bad and the Ugly my favourite. With that fantastic music as well. Clint Eastwood American Legend . ???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/BO6Xoi43Ik — ASKdes ???????????????????????????? (@ASK_des) May 31, 2021

Posting some artwork of Eastwood as the Man With No Name, another fan says, "Happy 91st Birthday to Clint Eastwood. American actor, film director, composer, and producer, whose accolades include four Academy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, three César Awards, and an AFI Life Achievement Award."

Happy 91st Birthday to Clint Eastwood.



American actor, film director, composer, and producer, whose accolades include four Academy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, three César Awards, and an AFI Life Achievement Award. pic.twitter.com/6WcJvTDWMT — Munir (@Munir55321134) May 31, 2021

"What with Clint Eastwood turning 91 today, since he could blow your head clean off, you've got to ask yourself one question: 'Do I wish him Happy Birthday?' Well, do ya, punk?" Marshall Julius tweeted.

What with Clint Eastwood turning 91 today, since he could blow your head clean off, you've got to ask yourself one question: "Do I wish him Happy Birthday?" Well, do ya, punk? pic.twitter.com/FFoOCcYxh0 — Marshall Julius: Vintage Geek! (@MarshallJulius) May 31, 2021

"Happy birthday to movie mass murderer Clint Eastwood who has been killing people on screen for years! Good on yer, Clint! 91 years young today," tweets the More Movies podcast, along with a GIF of Eastwood calmly shooting a man in a Western.

Happy birthday to movie mass murderer Clint Eastwood who has been killing people on screen for years! Good on yer, Clint! 91 years young today. #BOTD#film#cinema ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/u4AX5DvDRT — More Movies (@MoreMovies4U) May 31, 2021

"It's also #ClintEastwood birthday," says one fan. "As you all know, I'm a fan girl extraordinaire. My stars light up my life. CLINT EASTWOOD has his issues. But, he is an excellent actor. I have seen all his works except the entire western collection. Happiest birthdays to #ClintEastwood."

It's also #ClintEastwood birthday.



As you all know, I'm a fan girl extraordinaire.



My stars light up my life.

CLINT EASTWOOD has his issues.



But, he is an excellent actor. I have seen all his works except the entire western collection.



Happiest birthdays to #ClintEastwood. — Ethel Ik (@ethelik) May 31, 2021

Another tweet reads: "The great Clint Eastwood celebrates his birthday today. Eastwood has appeared in films since 1955 and has become one of Hollywood's most iconic stars."

The great Clint Eastwood celebrates his birthday today. Eastwood has appeared in films since 1955 and has become one of Hollywood's most iconic stars. #80s#80smovies#DirtyHarrypic.twitter.com/LMGls6f87Q — LandOfThe80s (@landofthe80s) May 31, 2021

"Happy 91st Birthday the greatest cowboy to ever grace the silver screen," says another fan, including some photos of Eastwood's Western characters.

Happy 91st Birthday the greatest cowboy to ever grace the silver screen. #ClintEastwoodpic.twitter.com/Mp5HqU8fe7 — Proud to be a Moonraker! (@WiltsMoonraker) May 31, 2021

And another fan writes, "I was thinking about rewatching The Dollars Trilogy (or at least part of it) today anyhow, but then I realized that it's Clint Eastwood's birthday so now I pretty much have to."

I was thinking about rewatching The Dollars Trilogy (or at least part of it) today anyhow, but then I realized that it’s Clint Eastwood’s birthday so now I pretty much have to — ???????????????????????????????????????????? (@dawtismspeaks) May 31, 2021

The Man with No Name from Sergio Leone's Dollars Trilogy (A Fistful of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More, The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly) is certainly one of Eastwood's most popular roles, as we can see today on social media. He is also widely celebrated for his roles in other Westerns, which includes directing and starring in the hit 1992 movie Unforgiven. That movie won Eastwood the Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture, and he was also nominated for Best Actor.

Eastwood also won Best Director and Best Picture again in 2005 for Milliion Dollar Baby, where he was again nominated for Best Actor. His work as a filmmaker also earned him Oscar nominations for Mystic River, Letters from Iwo Jima, and American Sniper. More recently, he directed and starred in 2018's The Mule and directed the 2019 biopic Richard Jewell.

As for what's next, Eastwood directs and stars in the upcoming neo-thriller Cry Macho. It follows Eastwood as a ""onetime rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1978, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man's young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. Crossing rural Mexico on their back way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman may find his own sense of redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man."

Cry Macho will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on Oct. 22, 2021. For now, you can see what fans are saying about Eastwood on his birthday by just taking a look at Twitter.

Happy 91st birthday to the ultimate legend Clint Eastwood ????????????

Do you have a favorite Clint Eastwood movie? ???????????? pic.twitter.com/yPoWFmbVJe — Tommy Doyle???????????????????????? (@TommyDoyle47) May 31, 2021

Happy birthday to Clint Eastwood, born May 31, 1930 pic.twitter.com/MlVUtu8UFx — Diane Doniol-Valcroze (@ddoniolvalcroze) May 31, 2021