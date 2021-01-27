After the news of Cloris Leachman's death broke on Wednesday, fans from all over the world took to social media to express their heartbreak over the painful loss. Among her many, many fans are her colleagues and former co-stars who remember working with Leachman on various projects in years past. What all of these tribute posts have in common is that they make it clear just how wonderful Leachman was to be around in addition to her talents as an entertainer.

Ed Asner, who co-starred with Leachman on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, tweeted a photo of himself alongside Leachman from the last time he saw her. In the caption, the actor says, "A picture from the last time I saw you. Always beautiful. Nothing I could say would top the enormity of my love for you. Until we meet again darling."

Meanwhile, Mel Brooks, who directed Leachman in Young Frankenstein, also said, "Such sad news-Cloris was insanely talented. She could make you laugh or cry at the drop of a hat. Always such a pleasure to have on set. Every time I hear a horse whinny I will forever think of Cloris' unforgettable Frau Blücher. She is irreplaceable, and will be greatly missed."

In addition to her many acting roles, Cloris Leachman once took part in a Comedy Central roast to verbally obliterate Bob Saget. Saddened by the news of her passing, Saget also took to Twitter to write a touching post by tweeting, "So sad over the loss of the brilliant Cloris Leachman. Beyond being an Academy award winner, her hilarious role in Young Frankenstein, and being Phyllis, I had the pleasure of being roasted by her on television. My deepest sympathies to her loved ones."

John Stamos, who served as the roastmaster at that event, also posted a video clip from the event of Leachman delivering one of the most memorable jokes of the night. "God I loved her. RIP," Stamos says.

The Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick paid tribute by tweeting, "Rest In Peace Beautiful Cloris. I became a fan of yours the first time I saw you on tv. And then years later I was lucky enough to work with you and I fell in love with who you are as a person. I will never forget our talks and the time we shared. I love you."

Her Oscar-winning role in The Last Picture Show was also acknowledged in a tweet from The Academy that reads, "Cloris Leachman was a comedy legend. From a groundbreaking role on The Mary Tyler Moore Show to the films of Mel Brooks and her Oscar-winning turn in Peter Bogdanovich's The Last Picture Show, she never lost her ability to shock, delight and surprise us. She will be missed."

The official Twitter account for The Muppets also writes, "As a guest star on The Muppet Show, Cloris Leachman kept the show going despite an invasion of pigs and in The Muppet Movie she opened the door to our standard rich and famous contract. A legend and a great friend. Cloris, we will never forget you."

Including a photo of Leachman's character from a guest appearance on The Simpsons, producer Al Jean tweeted, "@TheSimpsons one of the GOAT. RIP Cloris Leachman."

Several other celebrities are joining in on remembering Leachman with a variety of emotional tribute posts. From the immediate outpouring of memories and tribute posts coming in, it's very clear that Leachman is very loved and will be forever missed. May she rest in peace.

