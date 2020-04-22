A sequel to UFO documentary Unacknowledged, Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind has landed on digital this week. Directed by Michael Mazzola and presented by Dr. Steven Greer, the global authority on extraterrestrials who created the worldwide disclosure movement and routinely briefs presidents and heads of state on the ET phenomenon, the film presents the most controversial information ever released to the public. Whistleblowers and scientific experts bring viewers face to face with extraterrestrial visitors and their message for humanity.

In celebration of the film's release, we have an exclusive clip from the film to share with our readers below. If you think the truth is out there, you can rent Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind right now.

His previous works, Sirius and Unacknowledged, broke crowdfunding records and ignited a grassroots movement. In Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind, Dr. Greer presents the most dangerous information that the architects of secrecy don't want you to know: how forgotten spiritual knowledge holds the key to humans initiating contact with advanced ET civilizations.

Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind features groundbreaking video and photographic evidence and supporting interviews from prominent figures such as Adam Curry of Princeton's PEAR Lab; legendary civil rights attorney Daniel Sheehan, and Dr. Russell Targ, who headed the CIA's top secret remote viewing program. Their message: For thousands of people, contact has begun. This is their story.