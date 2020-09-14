We have the first trailer for Clouds. This is the latest original movie making its way to Disney+ and, like Togo before it, the feature is based on a true story. In this case, director Justin Baldoni (Five Feet Apart) is tackling the story of musician Zack Sobiech. The movie is titled for the hit single from his band A Firm Handshake, which was produced before Sobiech's untimely passing in 2013. As the trailer reveals, there is an inspirational tale behind his music career, but it may require a box of tissues.

The Justin Baldoni directed trailer opens with Zack hitting it off with his crush. Even though cancer is part of the equation from the get-go, it is a cheerful situation. A wrench is thrown in the gears in a hurry though as Zach learns that his treatment has failed, leaving him with mere months to live. Instead of letting this crush him, Zack decides to put his musical talents to use, creating songs with his best friend and uploading them to YouTube. They begin to gain traction, offering Zack a taste of his dream before it's too late.

Fin Argus (The Gifted) plays Zach Sobiech. The cast also includes Sabrina Carpenter (The Hate U Give), Madison Iseman (Annabelle Comes Home), Thomas Everett Scott (13 Reasons Why) Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Neve Campbell (Skyscraper) and musician Jason Mraz as himself. The movie is based on the memoir Fly a Little Higher by Laura Sobiech, Zach's mother. Andrew Lazar, Justin Baldoni and Casey La Scala are on board as producers, with Steve Sarowitz, Wendy S. Williams and Cate Adams serving as executive producers.

Disney+ original movie Clouds tells the story of seventeen-year-old Zach Sobiech. He is a fun-loving high school senior with raw musical talent. However, a few weeks into his senior year as things finally get going with his dream girl, Zach's world is turned upside down when he discovers his cancer has spread, leaving him with only six months to live. With the limited time he has left, he and his best friend and writing partner, Sammy, decide to pursue their dreams and finally make an album. The world soon catches on and they become a viral sensation. But with little time left, Zach is confronted with the reality that no matter how he spends his time, he is going to hurt the people he loves the most, including Amy, the love of his life. As Zach's health continues to decline, he is left with difficult decisions regarding how to spend his time and who to spend that time with.

The movie was acquired by Disney earlier in the year. While it's not clear what the original play may have been, instead of going with a theatrical release, the studio opted to bring it straight to streaming. Given the current uncertainty in the industry, the move makes sense. Clouds arrives on October 16 exclusively on Disney+. Be sure to check out the trailer from the Disney YouTube channel.