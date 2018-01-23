Is Cloverfield 3 making its way to Netflix? A new rumor suggests that may be the case. The latest movie in the Cloverfield franchise, which has been delayed several times and was originally supposed to be released more than a year ago in theaters, is now set to debut on April 20. Many thought that meant in theaters, but it now looks like the movie formerly known as God Particle could be debuting on the world's biggest streaming service instead.

Before we dig in, this is merely a rumor for now and should be treated as such. That said, Sundance is currently going on and The Tracking Board's Jeff Sneider is on hand at the event. He recently took to Twitter to share that he overheard Cloverfield 3 is indeed heading to Netflix and not to a theater near you. Here's what he has to say about it.

"Overheard on the ground at Sundance: New Cloverfield movie may be heading to Netflix. No confirmation yet and I'm heading into a movie. Just passing along, since the delays have been suspicious..."

Assuming for a moment that this rumor is legitimate, this would actually make a great deal of sense. For one, the Cloverfield franchise has been notoriously secretive and having Cloverfield 3, which is rumored to be titled Cloverfield Station, arrive on Netflix out of nowhere (or at least they maybe hoped it would be out of nowhere) would fall right in line what that. The other thing to consider is that the April 20 release date is very crowded. Dwayne Johnson's Rampage is set to arrive that same day, as well as Super Troopers 2 and the Overboard remake. That doesn't leave a lot of room for Cloverfield 3 to make the money it needs to make.

With that, if Cloverfield 3 arrives on Netflix, Paramount isn't going to rely on box office at all and could garner a much larger audience than they ever could have by releasing it theatrically. The Netflix deal would also help explain the delays this movie has faced. Often times, delays like this signal that a movie simply isn't that good and the studio doesn't know what to do with it. Even if the new Cloverfield movie is less than stellar, it should still be able to find an audience on Netflix, since people won't have to leave the comfort of their home to watch it.

This would also help explain the lack of marketing for Cloverfield 3 so far. The only bit of real marketing we've seen is a strange viral website. If this movie really is heading to Netflix, it's entirely possible we don't even get a full trailer and that the streaming service will just release it. In any case, this would be an interesting movie and raises even more questions about the mysterious next entry in the Cloverfield series. You can check out Jeff Sneider's tweet for yourself below and, if you feel the need, speculate wildly, because that's about all we can do at this point.