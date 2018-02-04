Netflix won the battle of the Super Bowl 2018 commercials by dropping the long-awaited trailer for Cloverfield Paradox in secret. Not only were we treated to the first look at some footage, but the streaming giant also announced that the movie will premiere this evening, directly following the big game. The movie was originally titled The God Particle and it's the follow up to 2016's 10 Cloverfield Lane, which starred Mary Elizabeth Winstead and John Goodman. After months of no information, we'll finally be able to watch Cloverfield 3 tonight.

Netflix acquired the rights for Cloverfield 3 from Paramount Pictures in late January and many believed that it would push the project back even further after it had already been pushed back numerous times. Before today, it was believed that we were going to have to wait until April to see the movie. Paramount's new studio chief has been in the process of restructuring behind-the-scenes and dropping sci-fi projects that aren't expected to do very well at the box office with average moviegoers and overseas as well, so the move was not a total shock.

Reports began to circulate earlier today that the trailer for Cloverfield 3 was going to secretly drop during the Super Bowl, which were proven to be true. However, the news that the movie was going to premiere after the big game was a stunner that nobody saw coming at all. We still don't know a whole lot about the plot of Cloverfield 3, but it looks like the trailer promises that it will directly answer some questions from the first movie. Additionally, we also know that it takes place on a space station and that it features a cast that includes Daniel Brühl, Elizabeth Debicki, Aksel Hennie, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Chris O'Dowd, John Ortiz, David Oyelowo, and Zhang Ziyi. Though we don't know much about the plot, all of our questions will be answered tonight.

Netflix's bold move to secretly drop the trailer and announce that the movie will premiere tonight is already being hailed as groundbreaking. Until today, we have never seen any footage, so to hear that the trailer was released mere hours before the premiere is pretty mind blowing and will certainly influence others to follow suit. It's especially shocking since it wasn't clear if the movie was even going to come out after getting pushed back so many times.

Cloverfield 3 will be released tonight, directly following Super Bowl 2018, so the wait is literally almost over. Netflix will be a busy place tonight, that it is for sure and the publicity surrounding the movie will be big news for the weeks to come. Netflix just stole the thunder from Solo: A Star Wars Story and Mission: Impossible 6. You can check out the trailer again below, which has already been watched over 24,000 times in just over an hour, courtesy of Netflix's YouTube account.