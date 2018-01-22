Has the title of the next Cloverfield movie finally been revealed? Cloverfield 3 is coming out in just a few months and the studio still hasn't revealed much, if anything, about the third installment in the sci-fi franchise. The movie was originally going under the title of God Particle, but that isn't the case anymore and won't be the official title when the movie is released on April 20. Now, thanks to some folks on Reddit and some digging around online, it looks like the actual title of the new Cloverfield movie has been revealed.

The Reddit rumor, and we should make it clear this is merely a rumor as none of this has been confirmed by Paramount or anyone officially related to the movie just yet, stems from a Linkedin profile that was recently launched for someone named Rui (Ray) Xu. Among the credits discovered for this effects lighting artist include a project called Cloverfield Station. This isn't the first time we've heard this name used before, as it surfaced online last year as something of an unofficial logline for Cloverfield 3 at one point.

In doing some further digging around by the people on Reddit, it was discovered that there are Facebook and Instagram accounts for Cloverfield Station, as well as domains for CloverfieldStation.com and CloverfieldStationMovie.com. Granted, anyone could have created and registered those accounts, but it does at least lend some additional credibility to the idea that Cloverfield 3 is actually going to be titled Cloverfield Station. Plus, even though not much has been revealed yet, we do know that the movie takes place with a group of astronauts aboard a space station who have a pretty big incident with a particle accelerator. So that's where the whole station part of the title would come from. This rumored title, and a recently discovered viral website, are the only traces of marketing for the movie to make their way online so far.

This latest Cloverfield movie, which was at one time called God Particle, as far as we know, has been pretty much done for a while now. However, Paramount has shifted the release date several times, as the movie was supposed to come out last year and, up until very recently, was dated for release in early February. Cloverfield 3 features a cast that includes David Oyelowo, John Krasinski, John Ortiz, Elizabeth Debicki, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Chris O'Dowd, Ziyi Zhang and Daniel Bruhl. The movie is directed by Julius Onah (The Girl is in Trouble), with a script from Oren Uziel and Doug Jung.

Cloverfield and 10 Cloverfield Lane, which was released as a total surprise in 2016, were both very successful for Paramount. The movies have made a combined $281 million at the box office and both had pretty low production budgets, meaning that they turned a nice profit for the studio. Hopefully, the delays don't mean that Cloverfield 3 is in rough shape. Or, as indicated by Rui Xu's Linkedin profile, what we may be calling Cloverfield Station in the very near future. We're probably not going to know for sure until the studio drops a teaser trailer, which, given the history of the franchise, may not be until much closer to the actual release date.