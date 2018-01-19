Cloverfield 3 is coming in just a few months and now, the marketing has officially started, in a sort of unofficial and strange way, which is typical of the franchise at this point. Ever since the originally Cloverfield arrived almost exactly a decade ago, the movies have been shrouded in secrecy and have been subject to very bizarre viral marketing campaigns. It looks like Cloverfield 3 is going to be no different, as the first bit of marketing for the movie has arrived in the form of a strange message on a viral website.

The web address is simply tagruato.jp, which means it's a Japanese website. If you're at all familiar with the history of Cloverfield, Tagruato is significant. The company is tied to the incidents featured in both Cloverfield and 10 Cloverfield Lane. However, much of what goes on behind-closed-doors at this company remains a mystery, since it hasn't been explored on screen.

This strange website only has a single page and features an error message that is related to "browser incompatibility." But leave it to the internet to work around that in a hurry. Some folks over on Reddit managed to decode the message, shedding some light on the upcoming Cloverfield 3, which was previously titled God Particle. Here's the decoded message.

"Tokyo, January 18 2018: Tagruato has begun development on a revolutionary new energy technology in what Ceo Garo Yoshida called a technological great leap foreward for our planet. This renewable technology will take at least 4 years to complete along with another six years International regulatory bodies to bring the powerful revolutionary energy source by April 18 2028"

Cloverfield 3, which is directed by Julius Onah, is said to revolve around "a team of astronauts who make a shocking discovery and end up fighting for survival." Could it be that they're in some way related to this mysterious renewable technology? In the pursuit of something that will benefit mankind, they actually unleash something terrible? Like, say a giant alien monster in New York? Maybe something along those lines. All we can really do is speculate now, given how little we have to go on. In any case, it looks like we're in for another weird journey this time around. And if you're into the Cloverfield universe, that's probably not a bad thing.

Recently, Paramount shifted the release date for Cloverfield 3, deciding to put it out on April 20, as opposed to February 2, which became very unrealistic, given how soon that is. The cast for the new Cloverfield movie includes David Oyelowo (Interstellar), John Krasinski (The Office), Elizabeth Debicki (The Man From U.N.C.L.E.), Chris O'Dowd (Thor), Ziyi Zhang (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Beyond the Lights) and Daniel Bruhl (Rush). We're probably going to have to wait a bit to see a trailer, but Bloody Disgusting has started to unravel the mystery that is Cloverfield 3. Buckle up, because this might be a strange ride.