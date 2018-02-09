J.J. Abrams is finally opening up a bit in regards to Cloverfield 4. According to the producer, as has been the case with all of the Cloverfield movies so far, this next installment in the franchise is going to be a "crazy movie." Details are currently being kept under wraps, but we know that Paramount is planning on releasing Overlord, which has already been filmed, later this year as Cloverfield 4. And following the release of The Cloverfield Paradox on Netflix, J.J. Abrams was willing to talk just a bit about it in a recent interview.

J.J. Abrams, more than maybe anyone else working in Hollywood these days, loves secrecy. That being the case, he's remaining pretty tight-lipped when it comes to Cloverfield 4, which is going to be set in World War II and is said to be a "zombie movie." However, he did talk a bit about it in a recent interview, while also discussing why they decided to release The Cloverfield Paradox on Netflix, as opposed to going with a theatrical release. Here's what he had to say about it.

"It didn't really feel like it was any fun to release [The Cloverfield Paradox] with everybody knowing that it was coming. Could we possibly do this and keep it a secret and release the thing in the way we did? That felt to me like that's the spirit of these movies, that's the spirit of the series. So to talk about what the next one is and what's going to happen sort of feels counter-intuitive. Overlord ... first of all, it's something that I can't wait for you to see cause the director, Julius Avery, has done an amazing job on it. But the specifics, you know, we should wait and see. But that's really a crazy movie."

Say what you will about The Cloverfield Paradox, which is, if Rotten Tomatoes is to be believed, a movie that critics and fans alike generally are not fond of, but doing the surprise Netflix release did manage to keep the mystery associated with the Cloverfield movies alive. This, despite the fact that, as J.J. Abrams points out, everyone knew that God Particle, which is what Cloverfield 3 started its life as, was being released as the third entry in the franchise. As for Cloverfield 4? Abrams sounds hyped about it and crazy goes quite well with the Cloverfield movies. At their best, they are absolutely crazy. So, even though he's not saying much, he's saying what fans probably want to hear.

The good news, for anyone who wasn't a fan of The Cloverfield Paradox, is that the franchise still has a very bright future. Overlord has reportedly tested very well in recent test screenings, which was not the case with the recently released third movie, which is at least in part why Paramount sold it to Netflix. It's also rumored that Cloverfield 5 could already be in the works with Daisy Ridley attached to star. Every franchise and/or cinematic universe is going to have some bumps in the road and let's just hope that The Cloverfield Paradox was an exception and doesn't become the rule. J.J. Abrams sounds rather positive, if secretive, about the future in this new chat with Digital Spy.