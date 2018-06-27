It was recently revealed by J.J. Abrams that the upcoming Overlord movie is not a part of the Cloverfield cinematic universe like many had hoped. Instead, it's a World War II movie that takes place on the eve of D-Day with a supernatural twist. It's easily understandable why one could think of that being included in the Cloverfield realm, but Abrams confirmed that it is not. However, he did hint at a mysterious project that could very well be the Cloverfield 4 that fans have been waiting years for. In a new interview, director Drew Goddard comments on Abrams' big reveal.

In a recent interview with Slash Film, Drew Goddard was asked about what J.J. Abrams was teasing at CinemaCon back in April of this year. Goddard said that he had heard about the mysterious Cloverfield 4 project, but that he was not currently working on it, which is understandable considering his schedule at the moment. But, the director did not rule out working with the Bad Robot crew again. He had this to say.

"I heard about that. I'm certainly not currently writing or directing it, but I also wouldn't rule anything out. Look, I love that universe. I love J.J. I love (director) Matt (Reeves). I think we all feel like we want to get the band back together eventually, so..."

It's good to know that Drew Goddard, J.J. Abrams, and Matt Reeves all get along so well, but all of this mystery is starting to get ridiculous. All three of those directors have pretty busy schedules at the moment. Reeves is working on The Batman for DC, Abrams is gearing up to start production on Star Wars 9 next month, and Goddard is finishing up Bad Times at the El Royale and preparing to dive into the X-Force movie. With that being said, it will more than likely be a while before a proper Cloverfield 4 hits theaters unless it's with another director, so the mystery will continue.

The Cloverfield Paradox was released directly following this year's Super Bowl on Netflix, and it was not very well received by fans of the franchise. Critics weren't very kind to it as well, as showcased by its current 16 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. It's actually pretty shocking that no details have been made available about Cloverfield 4, but that comes with the mysterious ways of Bad Robot. The sequel could very well be in production this minute and nobody would know.

Basically, we won't know anything about Cloverfield 4 until the movie is getting prepared for theatrical release, unless J.J. Abrams flips the script. Fans are beginning to get a little worried that the sequel won't ever happen, but it appears that Drew Goddard, J.J. Abrams, and Matt Reeves have no intention of it not happening. For now, we have to sit and wait for news to drop. You can read the rest of the interview with Drew Goddard over at Slash Film.