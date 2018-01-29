Is Cloverfield 4 already finished? Even though Cloverfield 3 may be a bit of a mess, it looks like the Cloverfield franchise is alive. We'll have to see how well it's doing after we finally see the movie formerly known as God Particle, but Paramount and Bad Robot seem quite happy to keep pumping out Cloverfield movies. That being the case, it looks like Cloverfield 4 has possibly already been shot and could be coming our way later this year. That means, if this holds true and no release dates change, we could be seeing two Cloverfield movies this year.

First off, just a quick update on the status of Cloverfield 3, which may be titled Cloverfield Station. Rumor has it the movie is much more expensive than other movies in the franchise so far, somewhere in the neighborhood of $40 million and is said to need some work. Unfortunately, J.J. Abrams is too busy with Star Wars 9 to give it the attention it needs. So, instead, it looks like Paramount is selling the movie to Netflix, who may be airing a Super Bowl ad for the movie this weekend and, quite possibly, will surprise release it. Paramount had shifted the release date recently to April 20, but if this Netflix deal goes through it's likely that won't be the actual release date.

With that out of the way, Paramount had initially planned to release the movie last year, which was produced under the title God Particle. At one point, after 10 Cloverfield Lane was released, it was revealed that the studio was hoping to make and release one movie in the franchise every year. So, it would follow that they had planned to release a new Cloverfield movie last year, which would have been Cloverfield 3/God Particle/Cloverfield Station and one this year. And that movie may be Overlord. Or, at least that's what it was being called during production.

So, what is Overlord exactly and why might it be Cloverfield 4? Starting with what it is, Overlord takes place during WWII just before D-Day. Several American paratroopers are dropped behind enemy lines to carry out a mission crucial to the success of D-Day. As they approach their target, it becomes clear there is more going on in this Nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation. Supernatural forces and Nazi experiments come into play. Even though the period piece angle is very new for the Cloverfield franchise, that certainly has all of the elements necessary for a movie within that universe.

It's also important to note that J.J. Abrams and his Bad Robot production company are involved with Overlord. And, as we reported last year, Lindsey Weber, who also produced 10 Cloverfield Lane, is on board the production team for Overlord. Paramount currently has the movie dated for October 26, 2018, which would make for the perfect time to release Cloverfield 4, as it's right around Halloween.

Overlord, or perhaps Cloverfield 4, is directed by Julius Avery (Son of a Gun) and stars Jovan Adepo, Bokeem Woodbine and Wyatt Russell. If this all works out, we could be seeing a WWII Cloverfield movie this Halloween season, which could be more than enough to make up for Cloverfield 3 going to Netflix. As Screen Rant notes, Overlord is already in the can so, as long as it isn't in need a bunch of additional work, it's likely Paramount will stick to the October release date.