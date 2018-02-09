Is Cloverfield 5 already in the works? That may very well be the case, assuming the latest rumor about the Cloverfield universe turns out to be true. We've been getting updates on the Cloverfield movie universe left and right lately, ever since Netflix surprise released The Cloverfield Paradox after the Super Bowl. Though, that was just a one time thing. Paramount is planning to release Cloverfield 4, which has already been filmed, in theaters, and it's expected to arrive this October. The studio has plans to release a movie in the franchise every year, which is partially why some people think one of Daisy Ridley's upcoming movies could actually be Cloverfield 5.

This interesting theory was put together by Redditor RealJohnGillman. According to him, Bad Robot's upcoming movie Kolma, which a remake of an Israeli TV movie and has Daisy Ridley attached to star, is actually Cloverfield 5. So how did he arrive at this conclusion? Here's what he had to say about it in a recent Reddit post.

"Kolma is an upcoming remake of the 2003 Israeli TV movie Kol Ma (All I've Got) and centers on a man who died in a car accident 50 years ago who waits on the other side for his former girlfriend who survived. When the woman dies, she's given the choice of returning to the day of the accident to live again or being reunited with her love. It's being developed by Bad Robot. This didn't sound like a Cloverfield film, given its focus on the afterlife, but then I was informed that shortly after I made my original comment, Tagruato's website updated with an image of an Israeli news article from 1/30/2007 which discusses a road being closed for several weeks. Remember, that what tipped us off to The Cloverfield Paradox (formerly known as God Particle) being a Cloverfield film was a hidden audio file set on the ISS during the ARG of 10 Cloverfield Lane."

Tagruato is a fictional company within the Cloverfield universe that is shrouded in secret, but helps connect some of these movies together. The website recently uploaded a blurry news article that, when translated into English, is theorized to connect Kolma to the universe and gives it a good shot at being Cloverfield 5. Per Cloverfield Clues, here's the translation.

"Right-Hand-Side: Found in the Qumran area, locals who have come into contact with the research crew did not (indecipherable) of the scrolls (?) 'I thought it was going to impact the tourists that come to Kalia beach', said Shlomit...(surname)...a local Israeli archaeologist 'but it interferes with my work. I hope that what they're doing will end soon.' Left-Hand-Side: 'There's an inconvenience to the locals in Kalia caused by the shutting down of Route 90.' Kalia Beach is about 2 hours from 3 power plants. Orot Rabin, Eshkol Power Station, and Dorad Power Station."

That's still rather mysterious, but the almost amusing amount of indecipherable information, the mention of some mysterious scrolls, a research crew, an unnamed "inconvenience" and some power plants, which could be a cover-up for something bigger, certainly feels like the basis for a Cloverfield movie. And there's just enough here to possibly link it to something like Kolma. As we learned in The Cloverfield Paradox, the incident that caused the threats in these movies spans multiple universes and timelines. If Cloverfield 5 is going to come from Kolma, this is far from confirmed, but here's what RealJohnGillman theorizes about the movie.

"I am predicting Fields of Clover as a possible title for Kolma, a clear placeholder title given that the Israeli title is still being used and the film stars r/DaisyRidley, that the film will be set in the year 2057 or thereabouts, the man killed having been killed in a car accident in 2007 as a result of the archaeology dig. These 'scrolls' will most likely be related to the "afterlife" we see in the film."

This is all interesting, but is it really possible? J.J. Abrams and Daisy Ridley are both going to be very busy with Star Wars 9 for most of this year and a large chunk of next year. That said, the production status of this movie is unknown. Was it filmed in secret? Again, not likely, but they could find a way to squeeze it in around the next Star Wars movie, since Marielle Heller (The Diary of a Teenage Girl) is directing and J.J. Abrams would just be producing. We'll be eagerly awaiting to see how this all shakes out, but in the meantime, we've got Overlord, aka Cloverfield 4, to look forward to this year. You can check out RealJohnGillman's full post for yourself over on the Cloververse subreddit.