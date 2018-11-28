Take the ultimate journey into the unknown with the heart-pounding sci-fi thriller The Cloverfield Paradox, arriving on Blu-ray and DVD February 5, 2019 from Paramount Home Media Distribution. Featuring over 25 minutes of never-before-seen bonus content including behind-the-scenes interviews with the cast and crew, The Cloverfield Paradox Blu-ray and DVD are must-own discs for your collection. The film will also be available as part of the new Cloverfield 3-Movie Collection on Blu-ray and DVD.

The Cloverfield Paradox Blu-ray and DVD each include a making of documentary that delves into the inspiration for the story and how the film went from concept and design to completion. The discs also include interviews with the cast as they reflect on the experience of bringing the sci-fi thriller to life.

The third film in producer J.J. Abrams' thrilling Cloverfield franchise, The Cloverfield Paradox follows a group of scientists orbiting Earth on the brink of a devastating energy war. They prepare to test a device that could provide unlimited power...or trap them in a terrifying alternate reality. The film features a sensational international cast including Daniel Brühl (Captain America: Civil War), Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), Aksel Hennie (Hercules), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (A Wrinkle in Time), Chris O'Dowd (Get Shorty), John Ortiz (Silver Linings Playbook), David Oyelowo (Selma), and Ziyi Zhang (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon).

The Blu-ray is presented in 1080p high definition with English Dolby Atmos®*, French 5.1 Dolby Audio™, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Audio, Portuguese 5.1 Dolby Audio, and English Audio Description and English, English SDH, French, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. The Dolby Atmos soundtrack was remixed specifically for the home to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead.

Bonus Content:

•Things Are Not as They Appear: The Making of The Cloverfield Paradox

•Shepard Team: The Cast

The DVD is presented in widescreen enhanced for 16:9 televisions with English 5.1 Dolby Audio, French 5.1 Dolby Audio, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Audio, and English Audio Description and English, French, and Spanish subtitles.

Bonus Content:

•Things Are Not as They Appear: The Making of The Cloverfield Paradox

•Shepard Team: The Cast

Bad Robot was formed by filmmaker J.J. Abrams in 2001. The company has produced television series such as Alias, Lost, Fringe, Person of Interest and Westworld, feature films such as Super 8, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the Star Trek, Mission: Impossible and Cloverfield franchises and interactive content including the mobile app Action Movie FX. Bad Robot's first foray into publishing, S., a novel conceived by Abrams and written by Doug Dorst, was a New York Times Best Seller. Recently the company formed Bad Robot Games, a new division dedicated to developing large and indie-scale original games for mobile, PC and console. Bad Robot is based in Santa Monica and can be followed at twitter.com/bad_robot and instagram.com/bad_robot.