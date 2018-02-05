Did you catch the Simon Pegg cameo in The Cloverfield Paradox? Netflix decided to pull a fast one on all of us and surprise release the long-awaited third installment in the Cloverfield franchise following the Super Bowl. With scarcely any advertising, save for one trailer that aired during the game, the world's largest streaming service dropped Cloverfield 3 last night for their subscribers around the world to watch. While the movie leaves a whole lot to talk about, there are likely a few things people may have missed, like a couple of cameos from frequent J.J. Abrams collaborators.

Warning: spoilers ahead for The Cloverfield Paradox. J.J. Abrams has produced all of the Cloverfield movies, via his Bad Robot production company, including this latest movie, which was sold to Netflix by Paramount at the last minute. Even though the movie was directed by Julius Onah (The Girl is in Trouble), Abrams managed to sneak in a couple of cameos. Though, nobody would blame you for missing the cameos in question, as they were strictly voice cameos and neither of the actors actually appeared on screen. So you didn't exactly have the opportunity to spot Simon Pegg or Greg Grunberg in Cloverfield 3.

Starting with Simon Pegg, he actually is the first voice heard in The Cloverfield Paradox. He plays the radio announcer who is laying out some important expositional dialogue, explaining the Cloverfield space station and the Shepard Particle Accelerator, which ultimately leads to the monsters that inhabit the Cloverfield movie universe. This is the only time we actually hear Pegg in the movie, who has worked with J.J. Abrams on the Mission: Impossible movies, Star Trek as Scotty and Star Wars: The Force Awakens as Unkar Plutt. So the two have quite the extensive history with one another, with Pegg reprising his role as Benji Dunn in Mission: Impossible - Fallout this summer.

As for Greg Grunberg, even though he may not have the name recognition that Simon Pegg has, he's worked with J.J. Abrams a ton over the years, dating back to Felicity and leading up to Star Wars: The Force Awakens. In The Cloverfield Paradox, Grunberg plays Joe, who can be heard throughout the movie as the NASA contact for the crew aboard the Cloverfield space station. Despite only being cast in a relatively minor voice role, Grunberg actually has a pretty significant role to play as the plot of the movie unfolds, as he serves as the point of contact on Earth and informs the crew of what's been going on.

The cameos included in The Cloverfield Paradox help bolster the already impressive cast. But does that impressive cast lead to an impressive movie worthy of the Cloverfield franchise? So far, it doesn't look to be the case, if the critical reception is to be believed, as the movie has just a 12 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Though, the audience score is at 62 percent, signaling a pretty big disconnect between critics and the audience. The news of these cameos in The Cloverfield Paradox was reported by Screen Rant.