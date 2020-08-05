The Clownface trailer is here to haunt your dreams. Wild Eye Releasing has provided us with a brand-new exclusive trailer for the long-awaited slasher. The project has been in the works for a few years now and has premiered at horror festivals all over the world, with many fans of the genre heaping praise on Clownface. From Wild Eye Releasing and director Alex Bourne comes a sideshow of slaughter, headed to DVD and Digital August 18th.

A deranged young man, donned in a clown mask made of human flesh, terrorizes a small town with a series of abductions and murders. Neighbors Jenna and Owen search for their missing friend Zoe, who may be the latest victim of this local urban legend known as Clownface. From writer/director Alex Bourne, and starring Thomas Loone (Wuthering Heights), Philip Bailey (Hobbs & Shaw), and Hannah Dougles (U Want Me 2 Kill Him?), Clownface attacks this summer.

Clownface takes place a year after the abduction of Zoe, and finds her friend Jenna Carter trying to put her life back together. But the arrival of Owen Reynolds, whose family were slaughtered ten years earlier, brings up the past and it isn't very pleasant. Owen is certain that Clownface is real, and has kept Zoe prisoner, the latest subject of the killer's fascination with finding the perfect flesh. Jenna, Owen and Zoe must struggle for survival, and to hold onto their own identities, as they are stalked by Clownface. The trailer teases all of these elements while proving that Clownface is indeed real and he's on the hunt for Zoe's friends. Will Zoe be found alive?

Clownface is a slasher film from the UK, written and directed by Alex Bourne and produced by Mark Adams. Hans Hess provides the score for the movie, which has won awards at the London Independent Film Awards, the Los Angeles Film Awards, and the Latitude Film Awards. The score is a bit different from what horror fans are used to, especially with the addition of the classical guitar pieces that Hess contributed. The composer notes that the idea to utilize the classical acoustic guitar was from director Bourne, who wanted to use it for the Zoe character. From there, the score took on a life of its own.

Hans Hess really embraced the acoustic guitar for the Clownface score. He says, "There's so much that this instrument can offer that I think it can find its space. Perhaps it would be able to create the same space in film music like the piano, which is an instrument we almost hear in any soundtrack." The score is currently available to stream and purchase, so go check that out if you can. Metal band Lesbian Bed Death also appear in Clownface and contribute their song "Video Nasty." Their song is also out at the moment. You can check out a tease of the score and the brutal slasher above.