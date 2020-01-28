Bring on the clowns, as The Green Inferno director Eli Roth and 3BlackDot are developing a new horror franchise called Clownpocalypse. We can expect far more than just another killer clown movie, as the 360-degree horror project will include a feature film, video game, live event, short-form series, and merchandise. Philip Gelatt (Love Death + Robots) will pen the screenplay and the search for a director is now under way. On board to produce the project are Roth and 3BlackDot's James Frey (Queen & Slim), Mitchell Smith (Beats), Zennen Clifton (WTF Baron Davis), and 3BlackDot President Reginald Cash.

In a statement, Eli Roth is teasing a project that will be among the most extreme we've seen from him yet, which really says a lot when considering his body of work. "It feels like we're making a game, movie and live experience with no parental supervision or studio to tell us to tone it down, and that's the only way to create something spectacular and memorable," Roth says of Clownpocalypse. Roth also stresses horror fans will enjoy Clownpocalypse regardless of which iteration of the story they might choose by saying, "This will be a big, fun, scary event for gamers, movie fans, and people who love live events."

It's interesting how 3BlackDot is also developing and financing the tie-in video game before the screenplay for the movie has even been written. Reportedly, the game is already far into development, and Roth also teases that its content will be a bit more extreme than most video games. "From concept to art to the game play, every step of the way, no idea has been too crazy, and they've executed it at the highest level," Roth says of 3BlackDot's work on the Clownpocalypse game. He adds: "For years I've had people tell me 'You can't do that in a game, it's too insane' and I finally found partners who said, 'Let's take this a step further.'"

Because plot details are under wraps and the project is still very early into production, it's not clear how the various mediums will tie into each other. Will the video game, movie, and live event all tell the same story, just in different ways exclusive to their respective mediums? Or will they each feature unique stories set in the same Clownpocalypse universe, meaning fans will have to enjoy them all to get the complete story? In any case, it's an intriguing idea, and with Roth involved, this will definitely be something to check out for horror fans, whether it's one version of Clownpocalypse or all of them.

It remains to be revealed when we can expect to see anything from the Clownpocalypse franchise. What is known is that we can soon expect to see an invasion of killer clowns across multiple mediums courtesy of Roth and 3BlackDot, and I can already hear the sounds of screaming amid circus music. Best of luck to those of us who are deathly afraid of clowns. This news comes to us from Deadline.