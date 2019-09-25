The upcoming Clue movie adaptation may have found its director, as Ozark star Jason Bateman is in talks to helm the project. Last year, it was reported that Ryan Reynolds would star in a new movie based on the classic board game for 20th Century Fox with Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick penning the script.

According to the new report, Jason Bateman may also star in the movie along with Reynolds in addition to directing, but as it's still early in the negotiation process, nothing has yet been officially confirmed. Ryan Reynolds is also producing through his Maximum Effort banner along with Allspark Pictures.

Previously, it was reported that the movie will be set on a larger scale than the previous adaptation or the original board game. Described as a "worldwide mystery" with action-adventure elements, the plan at the time was to potentially set up a new franchise that could play just as well overseas as it would domestically. No other details about the possible plot are clear, though it will presumably include the humorously-named characters from the original board game. One of the two actors could also potentially play wealthy mansion owner Mr. Boddy, the murder victim whose demise provides the mystery for players to solve while playing the game.

Related: Clue Remake Finally Moves Forward at 20th Century Fox

First released in 1949, Clue (also known as Cluedo) began as a murder mystery board game for up to six players to enjoy. Originally manufactured by the UK company Waddington's, the license has since gone to the American toy company Hasbro, who still releases updated versions of the game to this day. Players will get to pick one of six different characters whose names are color-coordinated with their outfits, and the idea is to be the first to find out who the murderer is, which weapon was used, and where the killing took place. Traversing around the game board gives players a chance to rule out certain suspects, weapons, and locations by investigating each room in Mr. Boddy's mansion.

In 1985, the cult classic movie adaptation Clue was released by director Jonathan Hill, who co-wrote the screenplay with John Landis. Its impressive cast included Tim Curry as the butler Wadsworth, Martin Mull as Col. Mustard, Christopher Lloyd as Professor Plum, Lesley Ann Warren as Ms. Scarlet, Madeline Kahn as Mrs. White, Eileen Brennan as Mrs. Peacock, and Michael McKean as Mr. Green. To maintain the spirit of the board game, the movie was shot with three separate endings, sending alternate cuts out randomly to different theaters. While the movie fell short of breaking the bank at the box office, it has since developed a very strong cult following and is remembered very fondly by Clue fans.

The new Clue movie should be in good hands with Bateman at the helm. Just this week, Bateman took home a Best Directing in a Drama Series Emmy for his work on the Netflix series Ozark. He'll also be directing two more episodes of the show for its upcoming third season. This news comes to us from Deadline.