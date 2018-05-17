With Deadpool 2 hitting theaters tonight, the cast and crew have been doing press for the movie. Writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick unveiled new details about another project with Ryan Reynolds, their Clue remake. Back in January, Ryan Reynolds signed a first-look production deal with 20th Century Fox, with this Clue remake slated to be the first project under that deal. Now Paul Wernick has revealed quite the surprising detail in his interview alongside Rhett Reese at the Deadpool 2 premiere this week. Here's what he had to say below.

"Don't be surprised if Clue is an R-rated (movie)... Potentially."

The Clue board game was developed in the U.K., known as Cluedo, first released in 1949, with Parker Brothers releasing the game in the United States that same year under the name Clue. The game centered around a murder at Mr. Boddy's mansion as the players try to figure out who the killer is, where the murder was committed and with what weapon. The game was adapted into the 1985 feature film Clue, which was originally a box office flop that gained cult classic status upon its release on home video. When asked if this movie will bring back any specific elements of the movie, Rhett Reese had this to say.

"It will have elements of (the original movie), but it's important that we don't try and just rehash it. We want to build on it. We want to take some of what makes it fun and funny, but then we want to do our own thing. It's about finding a balance. Hopefully we don't upset the Clue-hounds because there are a lot of them apparently. We didn't realize this until we signed up."

This project will mark the fourth collaboration between Ryan Reynolds and writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, following Deadpool, Deadpool 2 and last year's Sony sci-fi thriller Life. As for Reynolds' involvement, there is no word yet on what character he may play. The original movie featured all of the original characters from the game, who all meet at Mr. Boddy's mansion for a dinner party. The guests include Professor Plum (Christopher Lloyd), Miss Scarlett (Leslie Ann Warren), Mr. Green (Michael McKean), Mrs. White (Madeline Kahn), Colonel Mustard (Martin Mull) and Mrs. Peacock (Eileen Brennan), along with the butler Wadsworth (Tim Curry), the maid Yvette (Colleen Camp), the cook (Kelleye Nakahara) and Mr. Boddy (Lee Ving).

While the Clue movie flopped at the box office, earning just $14.6 million during its theatrical run, it employed an unusual trick during this run. There were three different endings shot for Clue, which were all sent to different theaters at random, so, in theory, one could see all three different endings if they went to the right theaters. The movie became a cult classic after its release on home video, where all three endings are shown to viewers. While it remains to be seen if this is one of the elements that Reese and Wernick plan on carrying over to the remake, it could certainly be entertaining. The writers revealed these new details in an interview with MTV.