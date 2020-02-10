20th Century's upcoming Clue movie remake might have found its director, as Dora and the Lost City of Gold helmer James Bobin is in talks to direct the project. Previously, Jason Bateman had been attached to direct, though Ozark scheduling conflicts forced him to leave the project, suggesting a production start date is in the near future. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland: Double Tap) wrote the screenplay for the movie, and Ryan Reynolds' film banner Maximum Effort is developing the project along with Hasbro's Allspark Pictures.

In addition to producing, Ryan Reynolds will also star in Clue in a leading role, but it's not yet clear which character he'll be playing. Reportedly, the studio is also "aiming for high-profile talent" to join Reynolds in the movie, suggesting the big budget project will feature an impressive ensemble cast. Story details are also unclear, but the movie will likely resemble the board game's story, which focused on players investigating the murder of millionaire Mr. Boddy in his mansion. Playable characters from the original game include Colonel Mustard, Miss Scarlet, Mr. Green, Mrs. White, Professor Plum, and Mrs. Peacock, and all seem likely to appear in the movie.

Tim Curry fans will especially know that this of course will not be the first movie to be released based on the board game Clue. Back in 1985, the first Clue movie was released in theaters by director Jonathan Lynn with Curry playing Mr. Boddy's charismatic butler Wadsworth. The classic black comedy's ensemble cast also included Lesley Ann Warren, Martin Mull, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, Eileen Brennan, and Michael McKean. Paying homage to how anyone can be the killer in the board game, the movie brilliantly had three alternate endings with different killers responsible in each one. Upon its release, different theaters were given different versions of the ending, making it unclear for ticket buyers which version of Clue they were going to see.

As 20th Century is now a Disney-owned studio, that certainly helps Bobin's chances in getting the Clue directing gig. He played a part in relaunching The Muppets with the 2011 movie and its 2014 sequel, The Muppets Most Wanted. Bobin also directed 2016's Through the Looking Glass, the direct sequel to Disney's live-action Alice in Wonderland remake. More recently, James Bobin helmed last year's live-action Dora the Explorer adaptation Dora and the Lost City of Gold, and will also helm an upcoming movie based on the British action figure hero Action Man.

There's still no word on when Reynolds' Clue reboot will eventually make its way into theaters, but with the project now trying to nail in its director, the long-gestating movie now seems to be on the right track. Tim Curry fans will all agree that the original movie can never be replaced, but let's hope Reynolds' version is just as entertaining in its own right. Maybe they'll also take a page from the original and give the new movie several alternate endings. This news comes to us from Variety.