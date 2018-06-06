Alicia Silverstone went back in time to 1995 to get her Clueless outfit and rip into a Lip Sync Battle performance as Cher Horowitz. This is just a preview trailer as the entire performance will be featured when the show returns on June 14th. Co-host Chrissy Teigen can barely hold back her excitement as Silverstone takes the stage to lip sync Iggy Azalea's song "Fancy" in the new video. In the original video for the hit song, which has nearly a billion views on YouTube, pop star Charlie XCX can be seen dressing as Alicia Silverstone's Cher character in a loose homage to Clueless.

Alicia Silverstone is seen in the preview video looking a little nervous about her performance, but looks anything but as she hits the stage, channeling her inner Cher Horowitz from her Clueless days. Fans have taken notice that the 41-year old actress looks nearly identical to how she did back in 1995 when Clueless was all the rage. In her performance, she's wearing a replica of her iconic yellow plaid skirt and jacket that she wore in the movie nearly 23 years ago.

As to how she keeps her young look, Alicia Silverstone says that her vegan diet has kept her in shape over the years. In 2011, she released a cook book entitled The Kind Diet: A Simple Guide to Feeling Great, Losing Weight, and Saving the Planet. The book was a major success and the Clueless actress runs her own website, called The Kind Life, to promote health and environmental causes that she deems important. She shares vegan recipes, personal insights, and the reasons why she has cut meat and dairy entirely out of her diet.

Clueless was a sleeper hit at the box office, going on to earn over $10 million in its opening weekend. The movie was crushed by Apollo 13 during its debut, but went on to earn over $56 million in its original theatrical run and almost instantaneously becoming a cult classic. The film helped to launch the career of the relatively unknown Alicia Silverstone who was best known for starring in a trio of Aerosmith music videos before the movie. In addition, Clueless also helped to launch the career of Paul Rudd who is better known today as Ant-Man.

Alicia Silverstone has embraced her inner Cher Horowitz and Clueless over the years. She's been known to crash the occasional Clueless screening and has even taken time to speak to shocked fans at the events. However, her latest throwback to the movie that launched her career is a pretty big one and fans are freaking out that she chose to bring back her Cher character to sing Iggy Azalea's "Fancy," flipping the homage in the process. You can check out a preview of Alicia Silverstone's epic lip sync performance dressed as Cher Horowitz from Clueless below, thanks to the Lip Sync Battle YouTube channel.