Clueless is heading back to the small screen with a new twist. NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service has picked up a new series based on the 1995 movie of the same name. The series was first revealed last October but had not yet found a home. Now, Peacock has stepped up to the plate. The new series will focus on Dionne instead of Cher, offering a fresh perspective.

According to a new report, the untitled series is being written by Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey. They will also serve as executive producers on the project. Corrinne Brinkerhoff, Scott Rudin, Robert Lawerence, Eli Bush, and Tiffany Grant are also set to executive produce. The series does not yet have a title. A description has been revealed, which reads as follows.

"A baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sun-glasses wearing, oat milk latte and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong number two Dionne steps into Cher's vacant Air Jordans. How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend?"

Stacey Dash played the part of Dionne in the movie, alongside Alicia Silverstone as Cher. There is no word yet on who may be tapped to star in the new series reboot. Clueless was previously brought to the small screen in 1996, shortly after the movie was released. The show, which brought back Dash, ran for three seasons, ending its run in 1999. The movie and show are both based on Jane Austen's enduring novella, Emma.

Clueless was written and directed by Amy Heckerling. It centers on a shallow, rich and socially successful girl named Cher (Alicia Silverstone). She is at the top of her Beverly Hills high school's social ladder. Viewing herself as a matchmaker, she coerces two teachers into dating each other. Feeling confident after her success, Cher decides to give a new student Tai (Brittany Murphy) a makeover. When Tai becomes more popular than Cher, she realizes that her disapproving ex-stepbrother (Paul Rudd) was right about how misguided she was, then ends up falling for him.

The movie was a big success critically and did well at the box office, bringing in $60 million worldwide. But its legacy had endured, becoming a true 90s classic. That has made it an even bigger hit in the years since its original release, making it an attractive bit of IP for a streaming service to go after.

Peacock is the most recent major streaming service to enter the marketplace. It is competing with the likes of Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and more. There is no word yet on how soon production could begin on the series. Like most projects right now, that is largely dependent on outside factors. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via Variety.