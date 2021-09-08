A24 has released the trailer for the upcoming family drama C'mon C'mon starring Joaquin Phoenix. The trailer features beautiful shots in black-and-white and narration from Phoenix as he reads from a book. C'mon C'mon is the first film starring Phoenix since his Academy Award winning performance in Joker.

The film is about an artist (Joaquin Phoenix) who is left to take care of his young nephew (Woody Norman) and the two bond on a cross country road trip. Many of the shots in this trailer highlight the growing bond that we'll see in C'mon C'mon. The cinematography comes from Robbie Ryan (Marriage Story) and it looks stellar.

The movie is directed by Mike Mills, who was nominated for Best Original Screenplay for his 2016 film, 20th Century Women. Mills has also directed Thumbsucker﻿ and ﻿Beginners,﻿ which won Christopher Plummer an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Mills also wrote the script as well. The rest of the cast includes Molly Webster, Jaboukie Young-White, and Scoot McNairy. Chelsea Barnard, Andrea Longacre-White, and Lila Yacoub are the producers for C'mon C'mon.

C'mon C'mon premiered on Sept. 2nd at Telluride Festival and received good reviews. Clayton Davis at Variety said, "Mills' film is not going to appeal to everyone, but I'd be remiss if I didn't share that this could be the best screenplay written in the last decade, something the writers branch may recognize." Norman has also received praise for his performance as Phoenix's nephew in the film.

"Norman is one of the greatest finds, and it's difficult to not be enamored by his whimsical deliveries and touching beats," Davis wrote. "Freddie Highmore (Finding Neverland) and Jacob Tremblay (Room) are two of the recent child actors to come up short for Academy love. It will be up to the SAG nominating committee, which is more open to younger thespians, to keep him in the convo."

Phoenix appears to be going for a more subtle and subdued performance compared to his Joker role and past performances such as Gladiator and The Master. Some of the critics so far have noted Phoenix's more mellow performance here.

"It doesn't hurt that Phoenix has never been more natural," David Ehrlich from Indiewire wrote. "Squaring off against an actual kid allows him to expose that same vulnerability without any of the weirdo effect needed to make the Joker more adult. It's strange to see a movie where Phoenix embodies a 'normal' character frustrated by the eccentricities of those around him, but he never feels like an alien wearing a human suit."

Phoenix has many other projects coming up alongside this including Ari Aster's Disappointment Blvd., alongside Nathan Lane and Patti Lupone. He is also set to play Napoleon Bonaparte in Ridley Scott's Kitbag. There is no release date yet for C'mon C'mon but it will be screening once more on Oct. 4th at the New York Film Festival. Based on reviews and Mills' past work, this could be a film that we could see being talked about during award season.