Chris Rock and Kevin Hart are teaming up for a new comedy. Universal Pictures is in negotiations to have Rock direct Hart in Co-Parenting, an original comedy the two stars came up with. While the deal hasn't officially closed yet, it sounds like this is trending in the right direction and will see Rock, a legendary stand-up comedian and comedic actor, stepping behind the camera to direct a movie for the first time since 2014.

According to a new report, Chris Rock and Kevin Hart have partnered with Yamara Taylor, of Black-Ish fame, who is currently penning the screenplay for the comedy. Co-Parenting centers on Hart, who plays a stay-at-home dad who takes care of the kids while his CEO wife is busy being the breadwinner of the family. Things get ugly when his wife decides she wants a divorce and kicks Hart out of the house, putting him in a state of publicly visible disarray. It then devolves into an ugly divorce and custody battle for the children.

This seems like a no-brainer move on Universal's part. Kevin Hart has been gold at the box office as of late, with the Ride Along franchise, Central Intelligence and, more recently, Night School, which co-stars Tiffany Haddish. Maybe they could get Haddish on board as his wife? While that latter movie hasn't performed as well as some of his other movies, it's still performed reasonably well, having brought in $68 million so far. Point being that Hart puts butts in seats. Not to mention that Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (which benefited strongly from Dwayne Johnson and 90s nostalgia) grossed just shy of $1 billion worldwide.

As for Chris Rock, he's quite choosy about his projects, but he's about as likable and respected as they come. His previous directorial effort, 2014's Top Five, was received very well with critics, even though it didn't do exceedingly well at the box office. In any case, putting him behind the camera to direct a talent like Hart seems like it has money written all over it. Rock is set to star in Fargo season 4 on FX and Hart will soon be filming Jumanji 3. That should give Yamara Taylor time to lock down the script.

Kristen Lowe is on board to oversee the production for Universal. Will Packer, who previously worked with Kevin Hart on Night School, will produce for his Will Packer Productions. Chris Rock will producer for his own company Chris Rock Enterprises. Hart and John Cheng will produce for Hart's own Hartbeat Productions. Carli Haney of Hartbeet is also on board, with James Lopez also producing. For the time being, Co-Parenting doesn't have a release date, but it sounds like the project is in the relatively early stages. We'll be sure to keep you posted as the movie makes its way through the production process. This news was first reported by Deadline.