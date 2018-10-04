In the footsteps of their recently-announced action/thrillers with horror elements in them (10 to Midnight and 8MM), Shout! Factory is unleashing the 1986 Sylvester Stallone cult favorite Cobra on January 22, 2019.

The Cobra blu-ray will be presented as a Collector's Edition that will come with a slipcover guaranteed for first three months of the release. Unfortunately, Shout! Factory is unable to create a new illustrated piece so that art you pictured - the original and iconic theatrical poster art - will be the one front-facing on the wrap and slipcover, no reverse image.

Extras are in progress and will be announced at a later date. Shout! Factory is confirming however that there will be an all-new 2018 High Definition film transfer.

Lt. Cobretti (Sylvester Stallone) is a one-man assault team whose laser-mount submachine gun and pearl-handled Colt .45 spit pure crime-stopping venom! Director George P. Cosmatos (Rambo: First Blood Part II, Tombstone) teams up again with Stallone for this thriller pitting Cobretti against a merciless serial killer. The trail leads to not one murderer but also an army of psychos bent on slashing their way to a "New Order" - and killing a witness (Brigitte Nielsen) along the way. Fortunately, her protector is Cobra, a man who delivers vigilante justice like no other.