With season 3 of Cobra Kai now even more imminent than previously thought, stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka cannot help but look to the future and tease things to come. Macchio, who plays Daniel LaRusso in the Karate Kid saga, has now revealed that the creators behind the popular sequel series have plans in place for six seasons worth of story, and that he and Zabka are on board for the duration.

"The writers have always felt they had six seasons in their head, where the story arcs can go. So that should all land when the time is right. You don't want to overstay your welcome, but the fans are having fun and there's more story there. As long as we're allowed to keep doing it, Billy and I are in."

Season 3 will now stream on Netflix a week earlier than planned, with season 4 already on the cards. "We're more than thinking about season four - we start work on it in a few weeks," added Zabka. "And beyond. The show has a long way to go and we're really having fun with it."

Set 34 years after the first Karate Kid movie, Cobra Kai re-examines the narrative from Daniel's rival, Johnny Lawrence's point of view. Now a struggling alcoholic, Johnny decides to reopen the Cobra Kai karate dojo, leading to the rekindling of his old rivalry with Daniel LaRusso.

Season 3 picks up with the characters as they struggle to come to terms with the repercussions of the brawl at the high school that closed out the show's thrilling second season finale. With Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) in a coma, both Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) must reassess the extent of their own involvement in the events that put him there and try to figure out how to forge a better path forward for their students.

The drama reaches far and wide in season 3, with Robby (Tanner Buchanan) now locked up for injuring Miguel. Meanwhile Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) is once again tormented by high school bully Kyler (Joe Seo), and John Kreese (Martin Kove) tightens his stranglehold on Cobra Kai, once again instilling his students with a very questionable moral code.

With a potential six seasons planned, Cobra Kai would be remiss in not bringing back other familiar faces from the franchise's past, including Karate Kid 4's Julie Pierce, played by Oscar winner Hilary Swank. Introduced in 1994's The Next Karate Kid, Julie Pierce (Hilary Swank) is taken on as a student by the legendary Mr Miyagi. Julie is a troubled teenager similar to Daniel-San, who Miyagi takes under his wing after he learns of her personal woes.

Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz recently revealed that bringing Swank into the fold has already been discussed. "In our writers' room we speak about literally every character that has appeared in the Miyagi-verse," he said. "So it's obvious that we've spoken about Julie Pierce. As to whether or not she'll return to the series, that's something you'll just have to wait to find out."

Netflix will now premiere Cobra Kai season 3 a week early, on January 1st, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Lad Bible.