There's going to be plenty more Cobra Kai where that came from. Created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, Cobra Kai serves as a sequel to The Karate Kid, bringing back William Zabka and Ralph Macchio to reprise their roles as Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso. The show was an instant hit when it premiered on YouTube Red in 2018, having since moved to its new home at Netflix.

Season 3 of Cobra Kai launched on Netflix at the start of the year, and season 4 will be here in December. Ahead of the season 4 premiere, Netflix has gone ahead and renewed Cobra Kai for a fifth season as well. While nothing is guaranteed beyond that point, there are some early plans to possibly go past season 5, and spinoffs appear to also be on the table. Jon Hurwitz opened up on the future of the series when a fan asked about the show's endgame on Twitter.

"We are very deep into our season 5 planning," Hurwitz said. "Several scripts and outlines have been written. And we are definitely writing towards an endgame, which will hopefully be beyond season 5."

We are very deep into our Season 5 planning. Several scripts and outlines have been written. And we are definitely writing towards an endgame, which will hopefully be beyond Season 5. #CobraKaihttps://t.co/hgNZNNEKso — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) September 16, 2021

Looking for more information, another fan asked Hurwitz if the plan was for another season of Cobra Kai, or if there would just be spinoffs made after season 5. Hurwitz doesn't clarify exactly which direction the series will be heading in after next year, but he teases that one or both of these routes are possible by writing, "We have lots and lots of plans, both inside and outside of the Miyagiverse."

We have lots and lots of plans, both inside and outside of the Miyagiverse. #CobraKai#CounterbalanceEntertainmenthttps://t.co/orvaiiH3n0 — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) September 16, 2021

In another post, Hurwitz adds, "We're batting around ideas for various Karate Kid/Cobra Kai spinoffs. Some further along than others. Won't spoil anything beyond that."

We're batting around ideas for various Karate Kid/Cobra Kai spinoffs. Some further along than others. Won't spoil anything beyond that. #CobraKaihttps://t.co/Ixt5qefJP9 — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) September 16, 2021

Cobra Kai stars William Zabka and Ralph Macchio as Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso, respectively. The show has also launched some of its talent onto other big roles, including Xolo Mariduena landing the role of a superhero in Blue Beetle at HBO Max. Other stars of the show include Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Vanessa Rubio, Peyton List, and Martin Kove.

"Tonight, myself and the entire crew of Cobra Kai S4 officially wrapped!" Kove wrote on Instagram in April when shooting on season 4 was completed. "What a season, And what a year. A crew that is fearless and shows no mercy, through Covid we pushed on, we striked first and with a cast that strikes hard! [Jon Hurwitz], [Josh Heald] & [Hayden Schlossberg] you have more energy than I knew was humanly possible. The Captains of our Cobra Kai ship, leading us to glory daily, without your leadership we would be lost in the waters."

"The writers have always felt they had six seasons in their head, where the story arcs can go," Ralph Macchio has also teased about the show's future. "So that should all land when the time is right. You don't want to overstay your welcome, but the fans are having fun and there's more story there. As long as we're allowed to keep doing it, Billy and I are in."

Netflix has undoubtedly noticed how popular Cobra Kai has been for the streamer, along with its critical success. The series was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards, and the ceremony will name the winner on Sept. 19. You can watch the first three seasons of Cobra Kai on Netflix with season 4 coming in December 2021.