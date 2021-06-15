The highly anticipated Netflix debut of Cobra Kai season 4 is sure to bring a whole host of surprises and challenges to main characters Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, one of which will be the traditionally warring pair working together for the first time. This element will no doubt put the Karate Kids in previously unexplored territory, which is something that star Ralph Macchio cannot wait for audiences to see.

"What I'm most looking forward to in the Daniel/Johnny team up is the challenge. Navigating their varied personalities and stubborn mindsets as they work toward the same endgame. Their history is nuanced and multi-layered. They are wired so differently even though their intentions are aligned. Billy and I love diving into the friendship as well as the rivalry. This is what [executive producer] Hayden Schlossberg has always called the Ross and Rachel element of our show. It makes for great comedy as well as heightened drama within Season 4."

Macchio is not the only one looking forward to seeing Daniel-San and Johnny team-up to tackle the threat of Cobra Kai and John Kreese, with William Zabka equally as excited over the characters finding common ground after all these years.

"I was thrilled Johnny and Daniel found common ground and aligned themselves at the end of Season 3. "The enemy of my enemy is my friend." It's a great note and launching point for all that's ahead in the story."

The third season wrapped up with some big changes being made to the world of Cobra Kai. Daniel's Miyagi-Do dojo has now joined forces with Johnny's new Eagle Fang students to defeat Cobra Kai, which has now been taken over by the menacing John Kreese. Their unexpected truce came after a visit from another crucial character from the Karate Kid's past, Elisabeth Shue's Ali Mills Schwarber, which turned out to be a much more healing experience than the characters, or the audience, could ever have expected.

As well as having to learn to work with each other, the union on Daniel and Johnny will face other major challenges in season 4 as Kreese gets his own partner, The Karate Kid Part III's Terry Silver. A close friend of John Kreese from his military days, Terry Silver is the main antagonist in the 1989's The Karate Kid 3, and a character that many fans had hoped would return for more revenge-fuelled antics against Danny LaRusso and the legacy of Mr. Miyagi. Set to once again be portrayed by actor Thomas Ian Griffith, a recent teaser showed Silver in all his pony-tailed glory, teasing a return to the brutal, violent, and offensive techniques that rival those of even John Kreese.

The first few seasons of Cobra Kai have been a huge hit for Netflix, and the upcoming fourth season shows no signs of that success slowing down, with the cast and fans excited for the continued adventures of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. Cobra Kai season 4 does not yet have a release date, but will once again star Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Martin Kove, Vanessa Rubio, and Peyton List alongside Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. This comes to us from Deadline.