Cobra Kai is up for a major award at this year's 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards show. Serving as a follow-up series to The Karate Kid and its sequels, the hit show features the original movie's stars William Zabka and Ralph Macchio reprising their roles. Initially premiering on YouTube Red in 2018, the series has since made the movie to Netflix as its exclusive home where season 3 premiered at the start of the year.

Three seasons in, Cobra Kai is more popular than ever, and the show has even gotten some recognition at the Emmys. On Tuesday, the full list of nominations was revealed for this year's event, and Cobra Kai is up for Outstanding Comedy Series. The other nominees in the category include Black-ish (ABC), Emily in Paris (Netflix), The Flight Attendant (HBO Max), Hacks (HBO Max), The Kominsky Method (Netflix), PEN15 (Hulu), and Ted Lasso (Apple TV+).

Cobra Kai was nominated for six awards overall including Outstanding Comedy Series. The other Emmy nominations scored include Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series for "December 19"; Outstanding Stunt Performance for "December 19"; Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series for "December 19"; Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program for 2019; and Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program for 2018.

Flipping the narrative, Cobra Kai begins 34 years after the events of the original Karate Kid movie. Though Macchio is back as Daniel LaRusso, the series also presents Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) as a protagonist, depicting him in a more sympathetic light. The series follows Johnny as he reopens the Cobra Kai dojo and rekindles his old feud with Daniel. Other stars from the original movies have since appeared such as Martin Kove as John Kreese.

As of now, all three seasons of Cobra Kai are streaming on Netflix. If you want to see more of the whole story, the good news is that the original Karate Kid movie trilogy recently began streaming on the platform as well. As for what's next, it has been reported that the plan is for season 4 of Cobra Kai to premiere in late 2021. This means that we'll be getting two seasons of Cobra Kai on Netflix in one year. Back in April, Kove announced on Instagram that the season had wrapped filming.

"Tonight, myself and the entire crew of Cobra Kai S4 officially wrapped! What a season, And what a year. A crew that is fearless and shows no mercy, through Covid we pushed on, we striked first and with a cast that strikes hard!" Kove wrote, thanking the writers along with his co-stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka.

The Emmys, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will be broadcast on Sunday, Sept. 19, from 8:00-11:00 p.m ET (5:00-8:00 p.m. PT), and it will also be made available to stream live and on demand on the streaming platform Paramount+. For more information, you can see the full list of Emmy nominations at the official website for the Emmy Awards.