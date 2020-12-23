With the sequel series Cobra Kai reminding everyone of the joys of The Karate Kid, what better time for Frozen 2 star Josh Gad to gather together the cast and filmmakers from both the beloved 80s movie franchise and the hit series for another hefty dose of nostalgia in the latest episode of Reunited Apart. Featuring the likes of on-screen rivals Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, who have of course recently come to blows once again in Cobra Kai, the episodes also bring back Elisabeth Shue, Tony O'Dell, Ron Thomas, and Randee Heller, who played Daniel LaRusso's mother. The episode should tide over fans anxiously awaiting the arrival of Cobra Kai series 3.

"See, here's the thing, Josh. I kind of already do a reunion of that film every week now," Macchio joked, referencing the hit continuation series, which began life on YouTube before moving to the popular streaming giant Netflix.

Zabka flew into the Reunited Apart Zoom chat with aplomb, introducing himself with the same villainous flair that first tormented Macchio's Daniel-San all those years ago. "Couldn't leave well enough alone, could you, you little twerp?" the actor said upon entering the reunion. "No, you had to push it. Now you're gonna pay!" At this point it's hard to know where William Zabka ends, and Johnny Lawrence begins.

The pair will join forces again when the highly anticipated third season of Cobra Kai hits Netflix early next year. Picking up 34 years after the first Karate Kid movie, Cobra Kai re-examines the narrative from Daniel's rival, Johnny Lawrence's point of view. Now a struggling alcoholic, Johnny decides to reopen the Cobra Kai karate dojo, leading to the rekindling of his old rivalry with Daniel LaRusso.

Cobra Kai Season 3 trailer shows that the characters will be dealing with the repercussions of the brawl at the high school that closed out the second season. With Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) in a coma, both Daniel and Johnny must reassess the extent of their own involvement in the events that put him there and try to figure out how to forge a better path forward for their students. The drama reaches far and wide in season 3, with Robby (Tanner Buchanan) now locked up for injuring Miguel. Meanwhile Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) is once again tormented by high school bully Kyler (Joe Seo), and John Kreese (Martin Kove) tightens his stranglehold on Cobra Kai, once again instilling his students with a very questionable moral code.

Melodrama and Karate ethics aside, the recently released trailer shows Daniel and Johnny fighting side-by-side, kicking and chopping their way through bad guys as the new and improved Tango and Cash, which should prove to be an absolute delight for fans.

Thankfully, the third season of Cobra Kai managed to avoid any delays amid the ongoing global situation, with the series able to wrap production and get everything finished before the entertainment industry was put on indefinite hiatus some months ago. The series has proven to be a huge hit for Netflix, with the service revealing back in October that the show has already been renewed for a fourth season. Netflix will premiere Cobra Kai season 3 on January 8th, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Josh Gad's official YouTube channel.