If you're a particularly big fan of Cobra Kai with $2.65 million to spare, you can now purchase the mansion owned by Daniel LaRusso in the popular Netflix series. While the show is set in Los Angeles, California, it should be noted that the house used for filming is actually located in Marietta, Georgia. The home is now officially on the market after it was listed on Monday by Chad Carrodu of Atlanta Fine Home Sotheby's International Realty.

Running about $2.65 million, the mansion, dubbed Villa Flora, features six bedrooms with six full bathrooms and one partial bathroom. The home itself is 9,214 square feet on a plot of land expanding 1.1 acres. Its design comes from an award-winning architect and an international chef, built to service their personal home, according to the home's official listing.

"The stunning Tuscan design was inspired by the couple's time living on the Amalfi Coast - a lifestyle which they sought to recreate for their personal home," the listing adds. "Despite wanting nothing less than the best, Villa Flora was designed and constructed as a labor of love. During the restoration, every detail was considered - from the Lodowici Terra Cota roof to the Pella doors and windows, no expense was spared. As well as maintaining a steadfast commitment to the use of only the best materials, Villa Flora was also built to be environmentally responsible."

Serving as a filming location for Cobra Kai isn't the home's only link to fame. Per the listing, Villa Flora has entertained a plethora of high-profile guests throughout its history, including two sitting former U.S. Presidents to legendary golfer Arnold Palmer. It doesn't mention this in the listing, but any potential buyer will also need to be aware of Cobra Kai fans consistently driving by to snap photos of the location, given the popularity of the series.

Cobra Kai flips the narrative by presenting Johnny Lawrence, the villain of the original movie, in more of a protagonist role. In the series, Johnny decides to reopen the Cobra Kai dojo, thus reigniting his feud with Daniel LaRusso. Other fan favorites from the series have also appeared in previous seasons, including Martin Kove as John Kreese, among others. The series also stars Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, and Gianni DeCenzo.

Serving as a sequel to 1984's The Karate Kid, the hit series Cobra Kai initially debuted on YouTube Red. Starring William Zabka and Ralph Macchio, the series sees the two actors reprising their roles as Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso from the classic movie. The series became a big hit with viewers, but it reached even greater heights when it was picked up by Netflix after filming three seasons. The show's fourth season is set to arrive on Netflix sometime in late 2021, though an exact release date has yet to be revealed.

There's no denying that this would be a perfect place to live for the ultimate Cobra Kai fan, though not everyone has $2.65 million on standby to purchase the LaRusso mansion. You can see photos of the home and read more information on the official listing courtesy of Atlanta Fine Homes.