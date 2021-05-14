Strike first, strike hard and show no mercy. Mondo does just that with the announcement of their exclusive new Cobra Kai soundtrack box set that also comes with an exclusive cassette featuring curated tracks specifically for Johnny Lawrence and Daniel Larusso to jam out to when they partner up for a road trip. Containing 3 LPs of music from the hit Netflix series, this is one gorgeous looking stack of vinyl.

Mondo and Madison Gate Records are proud to present the premiere vinyl release of Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson's incredible score to the Netflix streaming phenomenon Cobra Kai. Available for pre-order at MondoShop.com on Wednesday, May 12, the 3 disc vinyl set features music from the first 3 seasons of the hit series, curated by the composers into themed collections of music: Disc 1: Cobra Kai - a mix of music scoring the most badass dojo in the Valley, Disc 2: Miyagi-Do - selections from the music scoring the LaRusso family and its ties to the Miyagi legacy, and last but not least Disc 3: Final Fights - the music from all three of the explosive season finale episodes. All of the music has been hand-selected, and in some cases expanded from its original form, for the most definitive Cobra Kai listening experience available.

All of the soundtrack elements feature brand new artwork from the incredible Matt Ryan Tobin, and the package features liner notes from composers Leo Birenberg, Zach Robinson, star Ralph Macchio, and series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. Says composer Zach Robinson.

"Partnering with Mondo is a dream come true for us and it's the perfect home for Cobra Kai's vinyl debut. We had a very ambitious plan for the release which Mondo consistently tackled with enthusiasm and passion. Matt Ryan Tobin's album artwork is jaw dropping and completely exceeds the badassery requirements needed to pull this whole thing off. We cannot wait for people to hold this package in their hands."

Says composer Leo Birenberg.

"Zach and I wanted to create a listening experience that is a unique reflection of Cobra Kai's wide-ranging sonic palette, organized in a way we feel most sincerely embraces the vinyl medium. These three albums are a true labor of love, and we hope all fans have as much fun listening to each disc as we had putting them together."

Says Mondo Record Label Manager Mo Safeek.

"Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson draw from a myriad of influences, including hair metal, synthwave, and Japanese classical, to craft a score that has become as equally iconic as the music from the original film series. We're truly honored to work so closely with two incredible composers to create a box set that serves as a love letter to an awards-worthy score."

Additionally, purchasers of the Mondo Exclusive colorway will receive a limited-edition cassette featuring the Wax Off EP with four newly-extended fan-favorite selections from the Cobra Kai album in a format that Johnny Lawrence would be proud of.

The music is by Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson. Artwork by Matt Ryan Tobi. Featuring liner notes by composers Leo Birenberg, Zach Robinson, star Ralph Macchio, and series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. Mondo Webstore Exclusive: Limited Edition Cassette featuring the Wax Off EP

is available for Pre-Order starting Wednesday May 12th at MondoRecordShop.com for $50.

COBRA KAI - Original Soundtrack 3XLP

Track List

Disc 1: Cobra Kai

Side A

1. Quiver (Extended) (3:59)

2. Ace Degenerate (1:25)

3. Strike First (1:07)

4. Cobra Guy (Extended) (2:32)

5. Slither (1:54)

6. The Internet (1:25)

7. You're the Champ (1:34)

8. Johnny's Story (2:29)

9. Web MD (1:10)

10. A Badass Name for a Dojo (Extended) (3:30)

Side B

1. Awake the Snake (2:07)

2. Worthy Opponent (2:12)

3. Furious Hawk / Dark Hawk (2:14)

4. The All-Valley Tournament (3:34)

5. Snake in the Grass (2:05)

6. Stone vs. Diaz (1:41)

7. The Cobra Effect (2:34)

8. Snap (1:46)

9. I'm a Sensei (1:58)

10. It Belongs to Me (3:20)

Disc 2: Miyagi-Do

Side A

1. Miyagi-Do Fix-Up (2:15)

2. Miyagi Memories (1:35)

3. The Wheel Technique (1:54)

4. Like a Dance (3:12)

5. Miyagi-Do (1:53)

6. Balance (1:03)

7. Kan-Geiko (1:04)

8. Mall Fight (1:39)

9. The Wrong Path (1:58)

10. Medal of Honor (1:24)

11. Into the Snake Pit (2:26)

12. Miyagi's Tomb (2:43)

Side B

1. Miyagi Metal (2:16)

2. Return to Okinawa (3:20)

3. Live or Die, Man (1:41)

4. Crane Technique (3:02)

5. Secrets of Miyagi-Do (2:56)

6. Two-Time Champion (1:32)

7. Chop Shop (2:02)

8. The Right Path (3:00)

9. Sam and Robby (Extended) (4:26)

Disc 3: Final Fights

Side A

1. Final Match (1:48)

2. The Cobra and the Mongoose (1:19)

3. Time Out (1:35)

4. No Mercy (1:14)

5. New Champion (1:37)

6. I'm Coming For You, Bitch (1:38)

7. Hallway Hellscape (3:36)

8. Scale The School (0:50)

9. Hawk's Prey (1:28)

10. Rematch (2:08)

11. Fallen Soldier (2:38)