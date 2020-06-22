Cobra Kai season 3 will stream on Netflix. The deal was officially announced this morning. It was revealed a few weeks ago that YouTube and Sony were looking to give The Karate Kid spin-off a new home since they are moving away from scripted original content. Now, YouTube is officially finished with scripted content. The series was an unexpected hit for YouTube, gaining huge viewing numbers for seasons 1 and 2. Now, the show is moving on to bigger and better things.

Cobra Kai season 3 has reportedly already been shot and is in the post-production process. As for a debut on Netflix, that is unclear at this time, though an early 2021 premiere sounds feasible. The streaming giant will also get the rights for the first two seasons and they will debut this year, but it is unclear when they will become available to subscribers. Financial aspects of the deal were not disclosed, but one can imagine Netflix had to pay out a decent amount of money to YouTube to gain the rights. Brian Wright, Netflix VP originals had this to say.

"The appeal of The Karate Kid saga is timeless, and Cobra Kai picks up right where it left off without missing a beat. The rivalry between Daniel and Johnny is one for the ages, and the show has a ton of heart and is a lot of fun. We can't wait to introduce a new generation of fans to Cobra Kai and are thrilled to be its new home around the world."

While YouTube is massive, there were a lot of people who did not even know that Cobra Kai even existed until long after season one debuted in 2018. Even then, there wasn't a whole lot of people willing to pay for a new subscription service solely for a show based on The Karate Kid, since YouTube didn't really have anything else going. Netflix will ensure that Cobra Kai gets even more exposure.

There was reportedly a lot of interest in Cobra Kai once Sony and YouTube announced they were open to talks. With a franchise as big as The Karate Kid, along with original cast member, it was only a matter of time before the right deal was made. Disney+ and Hulu were also reportedly streaming contenders, but Sony went with Netflix in the end. Sony TV president Jeff Frost released a statement which you can read below.

"We are so proud of Cobra Kai and are overwhelmed by the massive fan response to the series. Josh, Jon, Hayden, Ralph, William and the entire cast have done such a brilliant job with this sensational series and the huge audience reaction and sentiment for it is a testament to that. We are very thankful to our partners at Netflix and couldn't be more elated that they have become the new home for this epic saga."

Cobra Kai takes place three decades after The Karate Kid with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) struggling with kids of their own. Daniel doesn't have Mr. Miyagi around anymore for guidance and Johnny is struggling to keep afloat, even with John Kreese (Martin Kove) trying to get back into his life. Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, and Jacob Bertrand are some of the young new additions to the storyline, which very much keeps the spirit of the original movies intact. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce Cobra Kai's move to Netflix.