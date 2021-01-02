For many generations, Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka's Johnny Lawrence from The Karate Kid form one of the greatest rivalries in cinematic history. The spinoff show Cobra Kai sees that rivalry evolve and grow as Daniel and Johnny, now in their middle ages, realize they have more in common than they realized. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Zabka revealed that Cobra Kai proved to be the catalyst in their off-screen relationship as well.

"[Ralph and I have] been friends for years and over the last decade or so, getting closer from doing Comic Cons and all that, then How I Met Your Mother and we started to come together. I did a music video, 'Sweep The Leg' and we've just been slowly reconnecting and re-bonding over all this time and then right before this was pitched to us we started thinking, maybe there's something out there we should do together."

"We were actually coming up with some ideas and there was something kind of in the air and our relationship was just getting closer and then when we had this show pitched to us, it was like this shared experience coming back into today and we became instantly grafted in the show and that's opened up to be working at this level with something that we both cherish and it's such a big part of both of our lives, we have so many things that we found out that we have in common, we're different but same and we've become quite good friends off-camera. I think maybe the way people wish Johnny and Daniel would end up, maybe, in real life."

William Zabka is right about fans wishing for Johnny and Daniel to become friends on the show. Cobra Kai started with an old and bitter Johnny trying to put his life back together by restarting the Cobra Kai dojo as a teacher. This alarmed Daniel, who was well aware of Cobra's history with pushing students to be brutal and unforgiving, leading to Daniel opening a rival dojo to impart Mr. Miyagi's wisdom to a new generation of Karate Kids.

While Daniel and Johnny clashed often and fiercely in the beginning, later seasons of Cobra Kai had the two come to have a deeper appreciation for each other as people instead of rivals. The newly released Season 3 even has the two working together to rescue Johnny's son from the influence of his old mentor Kreese.

The fourth season of {Cobra Kai] has already been greenlit and will see Daniel and Johnny sending their best fighters to a karate tournament which will determine the fate of their dojos. That means the duo will be working together once again, and that might lead them to bury the hatchet for good.

Cobra Kai stars William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Peyton List, and Martin Kove. All three seasons are available to stream now on Netflix. This news comes from comicbook.com.