While the relationship between Mr. Miyagi and Daniel LaRusso was the most iconic element of 1984's The Karate Kid, the relationship between Daniel, played by Ralph Macchio, and Ali Mills, played by Elizabeth Shue, was also one of the most iconic romances of the teen movies of that era. While discussing her return to the franchise in Cobra Kai Season 3, Shue revealed her shocked reaction to meeting Macchio again unexpectedly after not having seen each other for more than three decades.

"No, I saw Ralph once. We can never remember when it was, but I think it was in 1986 at a baseball game. And then I didn't see Ralph until working on the show. It was so cool. We were gonna rehearse and I just walked around the corner and there he was. And I just said, 'Oh my god.'"

In the original The Karate Kid, Ali served as the catalyst for Daniel's escalating rivalry with high school hotshot Johnny Lawrence. Ali was at Daniel's side cheering him on during his final match in the movie against Johnny. According to Macchio, his own feelings were similar to Shue's when they encountered each other on the sets of Cobra Kai because of their shared cinematic history.

"There's a million things to say when you haven't seen someone that you're somewhat connected to, you know, in cinema and around the world, and then you run into them and those are the three words that came to our mouths. Which is a good thing."

While Daniel eventually broke up with Ali and was able to move on to other relationships, Cobra Kai showed that it was Johhny who never got over her, viewing Ali as one of the few good things that ever happened to him, and being unable to form lasting relationships with other women due to her memory.

Season 3 of Cobra Kai had Ali returning to the Valley as a soon-to-be-divorced adult with two kids. The season saw the relationship between Ali, Johnny, and Daniel evolving into a more mature one, and Ali, in particular, is shown to still have fond feelings for Daniel and Johnny, despite breaking up with both of them in her teens.

While fans were thrilled to see Daniel and Ali reunited onscreen, their relationship is a mere footnote in the evolving dynamic of Cobra Kai. The next season of the show has already been greenlit, and Macchio recently revealed that they have mapped the series out for at least three more seasons.

"The writers have always felt they had six seasons in their head, where the story arcs can go. So that should all land when the time is right. You don't want to overstay your welcome, but the fans are having fun and there's more story there. As long as we're allowed to keep doing it, [William Zabka] and I are in."

Cobra Kai stars William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Peyton List, and Martin Kove. All three seasons are available to stream now on Netflix. This news originated at ComicBook.com.