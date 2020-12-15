Daniel LaRusso, a.k.a. Daniel-san, reminisces about his former mentor Mr. Miyagi in a new sneak peek clip from season 3 of Cobra Kai. After two seasons of the Karate Kid sequel series, we've seen many stars of the original movie back to reprise their roles, including Ralph Macchio as LaRusso and William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence. Season 3 will bring in even more familiar faces with The Karate Kid Part II stars Tamlyn Tomita and Yuji Okumoto returning as Kumiko and Chozen.

In a sneak peek clip of season 3, Kumiko is having a conversation with LaRusso about what to do when they feel out of control. "I used to go to Mr. Miyagi for help," Daniel says. "You know, I am the same age now Mr. Miyagi was when he met me. He had it all figured out. I wish I still had him, you know? I wish he could be here to help guide me." Kumiko responds, "I think I can make that happen.

Beyond using footage from the original Karate Kid movies for flashbacks, an appearance from the real Mr. Miyagi on the series isn't possible as actor Pat Morita passed away in 2005. Given Kumiko's comments, it seems as if the spirit of the character will still have a bigger presence in Cobra Kai season 3, but it remains to be seen exactly how this is incorporated into the series. In any case, including the character in the story is a great way of paying tribute to Morita and honoring his impact on the franchise.

Created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, Cobra Kai serves as a sequel series to The Karate Kid and its movie sequels. Set 34 years after the events of the first movie, the story picks up with LaRusso's original opponent Johnny Lawrence, who reopens the Cobra Kai dojo and rekindles his old feud with Daniel. The series also stars Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Mariduena, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, and original star Martin Kove is also back as John Kreese.

After garnering millions of views on its original home at YouTube Red, Cobra Kai became even more popular when it moved to Netflix in August. At the time, it quickly became the most-watched series on the service. The show was watched by more than 50 million households within its first four weeks of release. Additionally, Cobra Kai is a big hit with critics, earning universal acclaim that includes a perfect 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes for its first season.

There's plenty more where that came from. In addition to the show's upcoming third season, Netflix has already put the order in for season 4. Given the streamer's tendency to shut shows down after three seasons or less, that's fantastic news for fans of the show with at least two more seasons to look forward to. You can watch season 3 of Cobra Kai when it debuts on Jan. 8, 2021, on Netflix. The sneak peek clip comes to us from Netflix on YouTube.