Cobra Kai season 3 is bringing Daniel LaRusso back to a very familiar location from The Karate Kid 2. Netflix recently acquired the rights to the hit YouTube Red series and has given it a brand-new wider audience. Since the show premiered on the streaming platform, it has received a second wind of popularity, with some people watching for the first time that never knew it even existed when it was on YouTube.

William Zabka and Martin Kove previously teased what fans can look forward to in Cobra Kai season 3. Plus, we were shown a brief bit of new footage in a recently released Netflix teaser. The aforementioned footage revealed that Mr. Miyagi was keeping a secret from Daniel LaRusso, while also showing off a background that teased a return to Okinawa, which is where LaRusso and Miyagi went in The Karate Kid Part II. LaRusso actor Ralph Macchio was recently interviewed and spoke about Cobra Kai season 3. He had this to say.

"I have been to Okinawa for some shooting of Cobra Kai season 3, which I cannot talk too much about. But I can say it dives into the origin of Miyagi-Do Karate. We learn a little bit, some secrets of past history that is new to the audience, and to LaRusso, my character, and we actually went to Okinawa to shoot."

There has been a lot of fan speculation about a return to Okinawa in Cobra Kai season 3 and Ralph Macchio just confirmed it. As to the secret that Mr. Miyagi was hiding from Daniel LaRusso, that is unclear at the moment since Macchio could not delve further into the story content. It has also been rumored that Yuji Don Okumoto's Chozen Toguchi character from The Karate Kid 2 could show up in the next season of the hit series, though that has yet to be confirmed at this time.

While Ralph Macchio spoke about the Miyagi Do Karate aspect of Cobra Kai season 3, Martin Kove recently spoke about the Cobra Kai Dojo side of things. "You're going to see a lot of leadership. Unquestionably there will be a lot of - I can't expound on how much action - but there's a terrific amount of that, and you'll see the prowess," Kove said. He also reiterated what William Zabka had to say when promising that there are going to be a lot of surprises.

When William Zabka was recently asked what fans can expect when Cobra Kai season 3 premieres, he went further back to The Karate Kid. "Nothing is as it seems, I can tell you that. Listen, for the character of Johnny, Ali, I've been saying this for the last two seasons, she's a big missing piece of his life," said Zabka. Ali is played by Elisabeth Shue in the first installment and fans have been wondering if she will return, especially after the big season 2 tease. Zabka continued, "She's the love that got away and in some form would love to reconnect. But the show is full of surprises." Netflix has not yet announced a release date for Cobra Kai season 3. You can watch the interview with Ralph Macchio above, thanks to the Team Coco YouTube channel.