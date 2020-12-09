The full Cobra Kai season 3 trailer just dropped, and with that comes the tease of the battles to come, both emotional and karate related. Along with a glimpse at the overall plot of the upcoming series, the trailer offers up several surprises including a Karate Kid Part II reunion, with Daniel's nemesis Chozen Toguchi, and his love interest, Kumiko, both set to join the proceedings.

Chozen and Kumiko will be played once again by Yuji Okumoto and Tamlyn Tomita respectively, with Daniel returning to Okinawa in order to discover the origins of both Miyagi-Do Karate and Cobra Kai. "For Season 3, something I can tease is that, albeit we have a lot of cleaning up to do based on the events of season 2, some of the stories will dive into the origins of both Miyagi-Do Karate and Cobra Kai," Macchio revealed earlier this year. "Like, the beginnings of those two forms of martial arts, and we'll learn stuff about both that we never knew. And that includes LaRusso going to Okinawa, which is a piece of Season 3."

The last time Daniel and Chozen met it was in a fight to the death back in 1986. Ending with Daniel emerging victorious after some classic Mr Miyagi inspiration, Daniel squeezes the nose of his adversary playfully rather than ending his life in a brutal fashion. Because Daniel isn't a complete psychopath. No doubt Chozen has been stewing on that loss for all these years and will once again look to destroy Daniel with his fists and feet. Expect a call-back to the nose honking.

Of course, Daniel was forced to fight Chozen in the first place in order to preserve the honor of the beautiful and brave young dancer, Kumiko, who he makes a connection with during the events of The Karate Kid Part II. According to returning actress Tamlyn Tomita, crossing paths with his lost love will provide some closure for the characters and the fans. "I think it'll answer a lot of questions, and fans will be happy as to where [the characters] find themselves and the kind of discussions they have," Tomita said while discussing her return. "I think fans will be pleased. I just hope with all the hope in my heart that we all did a good job."

Set 34 years after the first Karate Kid movie, Cobra Kai re-examines the narrative from Daniel's rival, Johnny Lawrence's point of view. Now a struggling alcoholic, Johnny decides to reopen the Cobra Kai karate dojo, leading to the rekindling of his old rivalry with Daniel LaRusso. According to the official synopsis from Netflix, Cobra Kai season 3 will deal with the repercussions of the brawl at the high school that closed out the second season. With Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) in a coma, both Daniel and Johnny must reassess the extent of their own involvement in the events that put him there and try to figure out how to forge a better path forward for their students.

Cobra Kai stars both Ralph Macchio as Daniel and William Zabka as Johnny as well as Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Vanessa Rubio, Peyton List, and Martin Kove. Netflix will premiere Cobra Kai season 3 on January 8th, 2021. You can watch the new trailer over on Netflix's official YouTube channel.