The former YouTube original series Cobra Kai, now available on Netflix, turns the mythology of the Karate Kid franchise on its head. Seasons 1 and 2 showed the deepening rivalry between Daniel LaRusso's Miyagi dojo, and Johnny Lawrence's Cobra Kai dojo, with Johnny joining forces with his old karate master Sensei Kreese, played by Martin Kove. In an interview with Collider, Kove promised lots of action and surprises in the upcoming Season 3 of Cobra Kai.

"You're going to see a lot of leadership. Unquestionably there will be a lot of - I can't expound on how much action - but there's a terrific amount of that, and you'll see the prowess. I can't really say very much, but it's quite exciting. And it's very surprising. All the elements, very surprising. And you'll be very happy because it goes further into the stories of the characters you love."

While Johnny and Kreese were able to put aside their past differences and work together to make Cobra Kai dojo a major success, Season 2 of the show ended with Johnny walking away from the whole enterprise, and Kreese becoming sole owner of the dojo, which until now was far from a money-making business. But according to Martin Kove, the reputation of Cobra Kai has seen a major untick which could soon make it a lucrative endeavor.

"The bottom line is, he's making money from the students there. He's very popular at the end. Now the students, based on that fight in school, now they want to be, as everybody does, on the side of the winners. Cobra Kai will increase in the amount of students, will increase in the amount of revenue. And being a badass - Billy says it, too. He says, 'Cobra Kai is badass.' It really is. And it doesn't mean you have to go as far as John Kreese goes from Billy's standpoint today in Season 2, but John doesn't feel that way. Sensei Kreese doesn't feel that way. There's a margin of evil. He doesn't feel that way."

The biggest point of contention between Johnny and his former Sensei had always been Kreese's ruthless method of providing karate training. It is clear by now that time has not mellowed Kreese out at all and going forward, Kove believes his character will keep working on Cobra Kai dojo churning out ultra-violent students for as long as he can.

"It's an instructional procedure to succeed in Cobra Kai, and you will get it if you join, you come in on time, you profess 'no mercy,' you profess mercy is for the weak, fear does not exist in the dojo, defeat does not exist in the dojo. As long as you stay on that, he'll always have students, he'll always have an income, he'll always keep Cobra Kai open, and if he doesn't, he'll do what he did with the landlord before."

Cobra Kai features a cast consisting of William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan and Martin Kove. Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix, with Season 3 slated to premiere in 2021. This interview happened over at Collider.