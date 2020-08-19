Fear not as Cobra Kai season 3 will not be delayed. This, according to series co-creator Josh Heald, who says the show wrapped post-production before the widespread production shutdown that Hollywood is still largely contending with. The only delay that audiences will face is the one brought on by the show changing hands from YouTube to Netflix,

It was revealed back in June that Netflix picked up the rights to the hit Karate Kid series from YouTube. The first two seasons will debut on Netflix later this month to prime their viewers for season 3. During a recent interview, Josh Heald revealed that the new run of episodes was squared away in time to avoid a delay. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Thankfully with Season 3, we wrapped production before the end of 2019 and we wrapped post-production... I think there was a little bit of overlap. We were still doing some finishing touches for the effects and some quality checks on Season 3 while the quarantine aspect of the pandemic was just beginning but we finished our final mix, the last big piece of post-production, that was done in-person with raising champagne and eating cupcakes and all the things you do to feel like you're at your absolute unhealthiest coming out of the completion of a season. [Laughs] So there were no major delays."

YouTube scored a huge hit with the show when it debuted in 2018. Yet, the company decided to focus less on original content, which opened the door for Netflix to swoop in and grab a surefire hit for its library. Speaking further, Josh Heald explained that Netflix wants to get its audience prepared before dropping season 3, which is likely why a release date hasn't been revealed yet.

"Obviously, when Season 3 would've come out on our previous platform was impacted by the fact that we have moved to Netflix and this large audience is now getting the opportunity to experience [Seasons] 1 and 2 before rushing into getting Season 3 right out."

Cobra Kai picks up 30 years after the original Karate Kid and sees both William Zabka and Ralph Macchio return as Johnny and Daniel, respectively. The series shifts the narrative to Johnny Lawrence's point of view. His decision to reopen the Cobra Kai dojo ends up reigniting his former rivalry with Daniel LaRusso. Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan and Martin Kove also star. Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg produce the series alongside Josh Heald.

The series has been a huge hit with critics as well, currently boasting a 94 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The first season also earned two Emmy nominations. Cobra Kai season 1 and 1 are set to arrive on Netflix starting August 28. Season 3 will follow on an as-of-yet undetermined date. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Comic Book Resources.